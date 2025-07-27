"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Freakier Friday" and More to Appear Week of July 28th
Plus Nina Garcia, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Mario Cantone and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 28-August 2. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 28-August 2:
- Monday, July 28
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (Freakier Friday)
- Anthony Tranchida and Scott Mobley (Co-founders of Grill Rescue; summer grilling safety tips)
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Rebel Nell in Detroit)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, July 29
- Chad Michael Murray (Freakier Friday)
- Chef Frankie Celenza (Eat: Easy, Affordable, Tasty)
- Maya Feller (Dietitian; why meals are getting saltier)
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Shear Hope Collective in the Twin Cities)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Wednesday, July 30
- Dave Franco and Alison Brie (Together)
- Manny Jacinto (Freakier Friday)
- Editor-in-Chief of Cars.com Jenni Newman shares car seat safety tips;
- My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Thursday, July 31
- Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
- Nina Garcia (Editor-in-Chief of Elle; Project Runway judge)
- Miracle Treat Day with David Gillespie (Celebrating the 40th birthday of the Dairy Queen Blizzard)
- Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, August 1
- GMA Summer Concert series: Manuel Turizo
- “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" series stops in Connecticut
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, August 2
- ABC Secret Sales special
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.