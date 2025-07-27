"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Freakier Friday" and More to Appear Week of July 28th

Plus Nina Garcia, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Mario Cantone and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 28-August 2. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of July 28-August 2:

  • Monday, July 28
    • Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis (Freakier Friday)
    • Anthony Tranchida and Scott Mobley (Co-founders of Grill Rescue; summer grilling safety tips)  
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Rebel Nell in Detroit)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, July 29
    • Chad Michael Murray (Freakier Friday)
    • Chef Frankie Celenza (Eat: Easy, Affordable, Tasty)
    • Maya Feller (Dietitian; why meals are getting saltier)
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Shear Hope Collective in the Twin Cities)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Wednesday, July 30
    • Dave Franco and Alison Brie (Together)
    • Manny Jacinto (Freakier Friday)
    • Editor-in-Chief of Cars.com Jenni Newman shares car seat safety tips;
    • My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Thursday, July 31
    • Mario Cantone (And Just Like That…)
    • Nina Garcia (Editor-in-Chief of Elle; Project Runway judge)
    • Miracle Treat Day with David Gillespie (Celebrating the 40th birthday of the Dairy Queen Blizzard)
    • Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson
  • Friday, August 1
  • Saturday, August 2
    •  ABC Secret Sales special

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.