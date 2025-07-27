"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Freakier Friday" and More to Appear Week of July 28th

Plus Nina Garcia, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Mario Cantone and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 28-August 2. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of July 28-August 2:

Monday, July 28 Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis ( Freakier Friday ) Anthony Tranchida and Scott Mobley (Co-founders of Grill Rescue; summer grilling safety tips) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Rebel Nell in Detroit) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, July 29 Chad Michael Murray ( Freakier Friday ) Chef Frankie Celenza ( Eat: Easy, Affordable, Tasty ) Maya Feller (Dietitian; why meals are getting saltier) My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (Shear Hope Collective in the Twin Cities) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, July 30 Dave Franco and Alison Brie ( Together ) Manny Jacinto ( Freakier Friday ) Editor-in-Chief of Cars.com Jenni Newman shares car seat safety tips; My Kind of Town series with Will Ganss (La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, July 31 Mario Cantone ( And Just Like That… ) Nina Garcia (Editor-in-Chief of Elle ; Project Runway judge) Miracle Treat Day with David Gillespie (Celebrating the 40th birthday of the Dairy Queen Blizzard) Deals & Steals with editor Tory Johnson

Friday, August 1 GMA Summer Concert series: Manuel Turizo “ 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, August 2 ABC Secret Sales special



