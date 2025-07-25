New Disney+ Perk Gives Subscribers a Complimentary D23 Gold Membership

This phenomenal perk offers a lot of value to the most dedicated of Disney fans.
by |
Tags: , , ,

The latest Disney+ Perk is a truly awesome one, giving subscribers access to a complementary D23 Gold Membership.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ Perks are set to be an “always-on," continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.
  • While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.
  • The latest perk to arrive gives Disney+ subscribers access to a complementary D23 Gold Membership, which includes the following:
    • Digital Gold Member Card (accessible in the D23 app)
    • Access to digital Disney twenty-three publication
    • Access to D23 Gold Member Events
    • Access to D23 Gold Member Offers and Discounts
    • FanFare Newsletter
    • Access to D23 General Events
    • Sweepstakes
  • This offer is for just one complimentary Disney+ Perks x D23 Gold Member Monthly Plan and must be redeemed by December 31st, 2025.
  • To redeem, simply head to the Disney+ Perks page and follow the redemption instructions.
  • Those who currently have a paid annual D23 Gold Membership, which expires prior to the end of the year, can cancel prior to renewal and enroll in the D23 Gold Monthly Plan.
  • From what we can gather, the complimentary membership will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber with an active Disney+ Perks membership, or until you otherwise cancel.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now