New Disney+ Perk Gives Subscribers a Complimentary D23 Gold Membership
This phenomenal perk offers a lot of value to the most dedicated of Disney fans.
The latest Disney+ Perk is a truly awesome one, giving subscribers access to a complementary D23 Gold Membership.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Perks are set to be an “always-on," continually updated feature where subscribers to the streamer can take advantage of deals, contests, and more.
- While Disney+ has offered perks in the past, this new program will add a permanent list of additional benefits that fans can partake in.
- The latest perk to arrive gives Disney+ subscribers access to a complementary D23 Gold Membership, which includes the following:
- Digital Gold Member Card (accessible in the D23 app)
- Access to digital Disney twenty-three publication
- Access to D23 Gold Member Events
- Access to D23 Gold Member Offers and Discounts
- FanFare Newsletter
- Access to D23 General Events
- Sweepstakes
- This offer is for just one complimentary Disney+ Perks x D23 Gold Member Monthly Plan and must be redeemed by December 31st, 2025.
- To redeem, simply head to the Disney+ Perks page and follow the redemption instructions.
- Those who currently have a paid annual D23 Gold Membership, which expires prior to the end of the year, can cancel prior to renewal and enroll in the D23 Gold Monthly Plan.
- From what we can gather, the complimentary membership will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber with an active Disney+ Perks membership, or until you otherwise cancel.
