The Tomatometer Results are In: Is Freakier Friday Freakier than the Original?

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return in a hilarious, multi-generational body-swap comedy that's already winning over critics.

Twenty-two years (yes, we feel old too) after their unforgettable body-swapping adventure, Anna and Tess Coleman are back on the big screen in Freakier Friday. The highly anticipated sequel, which sees Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their iconic roles, has been praised by critics for its humor, heart, and nostalgic charm. With a Certified Fresh score of 77% after 86 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the new film is proving to be a worthy successor to the 2003 classic.

What's Happening:

Freakier Friday has been released in theaters, with critics giving it a solid 77% on the Tomatometer.

The film reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, with both actresses receiving praise for their performances.

The sequel introduces a new generation to the body-swapping chaos, expanding the story with a multi-generational twist.

Our own Maxon reviewed the movie

The Original vs. The Sequel

The 2003 Freaky Friday holds an impressive 88% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes after 157 reviews.

It’s a high bar, but Freakier Friday's 77% is a very respectable start.

77% is a very respectable start. Some other Rotten Tomato scores for Disney for the year include Fantastic Four: First Steps 86%, Thunderbolts* 88%, Elio 83%, Lilo and Stitch 72%, Brave New World 46%, Snow White 38%

More Freakier Friday News: