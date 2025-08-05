Anna and Tess Head to Oz: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Shine at Sydney Premiere of "Freakier Friday"

With just 3 days until audiences worldwide are reintroduced to Anna and Tess Coleman, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Australian premiere of Freakier Friday.

Ahead of Freakier Friday

’s August 8th theatrical debut, returning stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis recently attended the Sydney, Australia premiere of the nostalgia-filled sequel. As the final stop on the global Freakier Friday promotional tour, the actresses visited Event Cinemas Westfield Bondi for a Fashion & Music Fan Event and purple carpet photo shoot before introducing the film.

Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).

Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.

While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new film ahead of its worldwide premiere!

Perfectly capturing nostalgia and modern excitement, you can read our review here

In celebration of the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Disney and Crumbl have teamed up to bring a delicious dessert inspired by the film to their over 1,100 locations.

sequel, Disney and Crumbl have teamed up to bring a delicious dessert inspired by the film to their over 1,100 locations. The Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is a vanilla cake filled with key lime cheesecake filling and topped with a blackberry glaze and key lime mousse.

Key Lime Blackberry Cake is a vanilla cake filled with key lime cheesecake filling and topped with a blackberry glaze and key lime mousse. Available now through August 9th, you can read more about the Crumbl collab here

