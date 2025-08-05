Anna and Tess Head to Oz: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Shine at Sydney Premiere of "Freakier Friday"
"Freakier Friday" hits theaters on August 8th.
With just 3 days until audiences worldwide are reintroduced to Anna and Tess Coleman, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Australian premiere of Freakier Friday.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Freakier Friday’s August 8th theatrical debut, returning stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis recently attended the Sydney, Australia premiere of the nostalgia-filled sequel.
- As the final stop on the global Freakier Friday promotional tour, the actresses visited Event Cinemas Westfield Bondi for a Fashion & Music Fan Event and purple carpet photo shoot before introducing the film.
- Mirroring the plot of the first film, Anna is getting remarried, merging her family with her fiance Eric (Manny Jacinto).
- Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and Eric’s daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons) don’t get along, and, after a tarot card reading gone wrong, Tess, Anna, Harper, and Lily will switch bodies, forcing them to see life through each other's perspectives.
- While managing the switch with two people was hard enough, Anna and Tess will find themselves trapped in the bodies of Harper and Lily who have set out on a mission to ruin Anna and Eric’s engagement.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new film ahead of its worldwide premiere!
- Perfectly capturing nostalgia and modern excitement, you can read our review here.
Freakier Flavors:
- In celebration of the upcoming Freaky Friday sequel, Disney and Crumbl have teamed up to bring a delicious dessert inspired by the film to their over 1,100 locations.
- The Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is a vanilla cake filled with key lime cheesecake filling and topped with a blackberry glaze and key lime mousse.
- Available now through August 9th, you can read more about the Crumbl collab here.
