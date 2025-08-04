Swap Flavors with A New Dessert from Crumbl Just In Time For "Freakier Friday"
The flavor will be around for this week, building up to the debut of the highly anticipated sequel.
Crumbl is teaming up with Disney to bring some classic body swap fun to their popular desserts with a brand new flavor just in time for Freakier Friday.
What’s Happening:
- Crumbl, the popular dessert franchise that started as a simple cookie shop that now has over 1,100 locations, has teamed up with Disney to bring a special Freakier Friday dessert to locations everywhere.
- The dessert, Freakier Friday Key Lime Blackberry Cake is available starting today, Monday, August 4th, and is a vanilla cake stuffed with key lime cheesecake filling, topped with a blackberry glaze and velvety key lime mousse.
- The dessert will be available at all Crumbl locations from August 4th through August 9th, meaning they will be around as the highly anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday, arrives in theaters on August 8th.
- Crumbl has a rotating menu with new flavors every week, regularly bringing back crowd favorite and unique original recipes.
- Weekly menu drops are posted every Sunday at 6PM MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts.
A Friday Full of Collabs:
- With the new sequel to the 2003 classic body swap comedy, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back in theaters everywhere starting on Friday, August 8th.
- As part of the fun, there are numerous collaborations similar to this one with Crumbl for the new movie.
- Over at P.F. Chang’s, a limited-time menu inspired by the “House of Chiang’s" restaurant from the 2003 film, available through August.
- In theaters, a unique popcorn bucket and drink cup (or drink cup and popcorn bucket?) celebrate the new movie, with the body swap concept carried over to the classic theater souvenirs.
- Freakier Friday doubles to chaos from the first film and Anna and Tess are back. After a visit with a psychic and Anna’s bachelorette party, Anna, Tess, Anna’s daughter, and soon-to-be step daughter switch bodies. Chaos unfolds as Anna and Tess find themselves teenagers again with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter on a mission to break Anna and her new man Eric up.
- The film stars Curtis, Lohan, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Mark Harmon, and Chad Michael Murray, and arrives in theaters everywhere on August 8th.