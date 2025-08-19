"The Bachelor" and Jason Ehrlich Are Getting Back Together

The veteran producer is back to consult on The Golden Bachelor after a tumultuous year for the franchise's leadership.
According to Deadline, Bachelor Nation is getting a familiar face back behind the scenes as the franchise gears up for its highly anticipated second season of The Golden Bachelor!

What’s Happening:

  • Jason Ehrlich, who spent over two decades with the franchise, is coming back as a consulting producer.
  • His first assignment will be the upcoming second season of The Golden Bachelor, which is set to premiere on ABC on September 24 and stars former NFL player Mel Owens.
  • This marks a significant return for Ehrlich, who served as an executive producer on the wildly successful first season of The Golden Bachelor before departing the franchise last year.
  • Ehrlich’s return follows a period of major upheaval. Deadline reported on a “toxic" and “hostile" work environment under former EPs Claire Freeland and Bennett Graebner, who exited the franchise in the spring. Ehrlich was not accused of any of this behavior.
  • This move solidifies a new leadership team, with Jessica Castro recently named showrunner for The Golden Bachelor and Scott Teti taking the helm for flagship show The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

A New Rose Ceremony for Production

  • Ehrlich’s return seems to be a strategic move to bring a steady, experienced hand back to the franchise during a critical period of transition.
  • After leaving Bachelor Nation, Ehrlich kept busy as an executive producer on Alex Cooper's Hulu dating series Love Overboard.
  • His comeback is seen by many insiders as a positive step toward mending the show’s behind-the-scenes culture and focusing on the drama in front of the camera, not behind it.
  • Producers like Jason Ehrlich are responsible for the overall creative direction, budget, and final product of a season. They manage the entire team and are the ultimate decision-makers.

