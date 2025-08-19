"The Bachelor" and Jason Ehrlich Are Getting Back Together

The veteran producer is back to consult on The Golden Bachelor after a tumultuous year for the franchise's leadership.

According to Deadline, Bachelor Nation is getting a familiar face back behind the scenes as the franchise gears up for its highly anticipated second season of The Golden Bachelor!

What’s Happening:

Jason Ehrlich, who spent over two decades with the franchise, is coming back as a consulting producer.

His first assignment will be the upcoming second season of The Golden Bachelor, which is set to premiere on ABC

This marks a significant return for Ehrlich, who served as an executive producer on the wildly successful first season of The Golden Bachelor before departing the franchise last year.

Ehrlich’s return follows a period of major upheaval. Deadline reported

This move solidifies a new leadership team, with Jessica Castro recently named showrunner for The Golden Bachelor and Scott Teti taking the helm for flagship show The Bachelor Bachelor in Paradise

A New Rose Ceremony for Production

Ehrlich’s return seems to be a strategic move to bring a steady, experienced hand back to the franchise during a critical period of transition.

After leaving Bachelor Nation, Ehrlich kept busy as an executive producer on Alex Cooper's Hulu

His comeback is seen by many insiders as a positive step toward mending the show’s behind-the-scenes culture and focusing on the drama in front of the camera, not behind it.

Producers like Jason Ehrlich are responsible for the overall creative direction, budget, and final product of a season. They manage the entire team and are the ultimate decision-makers.

