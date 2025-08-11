From 'Glee' to 'The Bear': Hitmaking TV Exec Dana Walden to Receive Top Emmy Honor
The Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman is being recognized for her trailblazing career in television.
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced that Dana Walden, a titan of the television industry, will be the recipient of its prestigious 2025 International Emmy Founders Award.
What’s Happening:
- Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, will be presented with the 2025 International Emmy Founders Award for her transformative impact on the media and entertainment industry and the global success of the shows she has championed.
- In her current role, Walden oversees Disney's global portfolio of entertainment, news, and content, including shared oversight of Disney+ and Hulu.
- Under her leadership, The Walt Disney Company broke records in 2024 with 60 Emmy Award wins.
- Throughout her career at both Disney and previously as CEO of Fox Television Group, Walden has overseen the development of many television series, including Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, Homeland, Modern Family, Only Murders in the Building, Shōgun, and The Simpsons.
- The award will be presented at the 53rd International Emmy Awards Gala, a black-tie event taking place in New York City on Monday, November 24, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner: “Dana Walden’s contributions to entertainment are truly remarkable, having shaped the creation and success of numerous iconic and award-winning television series. Her leadership, first as CEO of Fox Television Group and now as Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has played a pivotal role in influencing the global industry. We are delighted to recognize her exceptional work and lasting impacts with the Founders Award."
- Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment: “It’s an extraordinary privilege to be recognized by the International Academy. I’ve worked with some of the most talented creators and executives in the world – people who care deeply about storytelling and its power to connect audiences across the globe. This recognition reflects their passion and dedication, and I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished together."
A Legacy of Excellence: About the International Emmy Founders Award
- The Founders Award is presented to an individual whose creative accomplishments have left an indelible mark on the television industry.
- Walden joins an elite group of previous recipients, including legendary creators and executives like Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, J.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, and Jesse Armstrong.
- The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to recognizing television excellence produced outside of the United States. Its membership is composed of leading media figures from over 60 countries.
- The annual Gala in New York City is its flagship event.
