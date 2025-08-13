A New ABC News Special Explores the Love and Unexpected Journey Between Bruce and Emma Heming Willis

"Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special" airs Tuesday, August 26th on ABC.

A new special from ABC News will focus on the love story of Bruce and Emma Heming Willis following Bruce’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.

What’s Happening:

Diane Sawyer will guide ABC viewers through the love story of Bruce and Emma Heming Willis in a new ABC News special, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special .

. In a rare and candid conversation, Emma Heming Willis shares her deeply personal story with Diane Sawyer, including the joy of their life together, the heartbreak of the diagnosis, and her evolving role as Bruce’s care partner.

The special coincides with the upcoming release of Emma's book, The Unexpected Journey, which offers a lifeline for the millions of caregivers who walk this path in silence.

, which offers a lifeline for the millions of caregivers who walk this path in silence. The special also reflects on Bruce Willis’ enduring legacy, both on screen and beyond, and Emma’s mission to carry forward his advocacy by shining a light on this rare but devastating disease.

Diane will also sit down with some of the leading experts in dementia and caregiving, who share an urgent message about the various forms of dementia in this country.

Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey – A Diane Sawyer Special airs Tuesday, August 26th (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) on ABC, and streams the next day on Disney+ Hulu

