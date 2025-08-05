"20 Years After the Storm": Explore the Lasting Impacts of Hurricane Katrina with ABC News and Robin Roberts

The new special is set to debut at the end of this month.

A new ABC special is set to take viewers on a journey back two decades, exploring the impacts of the devastating Hurricane Katrina.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Robin Roberts announced a new ABC News special titled Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America .

on . Roberts returns to her home in the Gulf Coast to reflect on the long-term impact of Hurricane Katrina, exploring the 2 decades of recovery.

The special will highlight both the storm’s devastation and the community’s resilience through stories, interviews, and updates.

In New Orleans, Roberts explores the city’s recovery, including the revival of its music scene, and speaks with GRAMMY award winner Harry Connick Jr. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

She also visits her hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi, revisiting her former high school and speaking with former mayor Chipper McDermott.

Other interviews will include musicians Trombone Shorty, Tank from Tank & The Bangas, and Branford Marsalis.

Set to air on Friday, August 29 at 8PM ET, the one hour program will stream the next day on Disney+ Hulu

National Geographic Explores Hurricane Katrina:

Nat Geo recently debuted their new five-part docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time .

. Exploring the tragedy through first hand accounts, the network aimed to tell the true history of what happened in New Orleans back in August 2005.

Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to chat with director Traci A. Curry and Shelton Shakespear Alexander, a poet and survivor featured in the docuseries, to discuss the new series.

You can check out that interview here

Read More ABC: