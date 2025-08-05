"20 Years After the Storm": Explore the Lasting Impacts of Hurricane Katrina with ABC News and Robin Roberts

The new special is set to debut at the end of this month.

A new ABC special is set to take viewers on a journey back two decades, exploring the impacts of the devastating Hurricane Katrina.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Robin Roberts announced a new ABC News special titled Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.
  • Roberts returns to her home in the Gulf Coast to reflect on the long-term impact of Hurricane Katrina, exploring the 2 decades of recovery.
  • The special will highlight both the storm’s devastation and the community’s resilience through stories, interviews, and updates.
  • In New Orleans, Roberts explores the city’s recovery, including the revival of its music scene, and speaks with GRAMMY award winner Harry Connick Jr. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
  • She also visits her hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi, revisiting her former high school and speaking with former mayor Chipper McDermott.
  • Other interviews will include musicians Trombone Shorty, Tank from Tank & The Bangas, and Branford Marsalis.
  • Set to air on Friday, August 29 at 8PM ET, the one hour program will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

National Geographic Explores Hurricane Katrina:

  • Nat Geo recently debuted their new five-part docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.
  • Exploring the tragedy through first hand accounts, the network aimed to tell the true history of what happened in New Orleans back in August 2005.
  • Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to chat with director Traci A. Curry and Shelton Shakespear Alexander, a poet and survivor featured in the docuseries, to discuss the new series.
  • You can check out that interview here.

Read More ABC:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber