"20 Years After the Storm": Explore the Lasting Impacts of Hurricane Katrina with ABC News and Robin Roberts
The new special is set to debut at the end of this month.
A new ABC special is set to take viewers on a journey back two decades, exploring the impacts of the devastating Hurricane Katrina.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, Robin Roberts announced a new ABC News special titled Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.
- Roberts returns to her home in the Gulf Coast to reflect on the long-term impact of Hurricane Katrina, exploring the 2 decades of recovery.
- The special will highlight both the storm’s devastation and the community’s resilience through stories, interviews, and updates.
- In New Orleans, Roberts explores the city’s recovery, including the revival of its music scene, and speaks with GRAMMY award winner Harry Connick Jr. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.
- She also visits her hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi, revisiting her former high school and speaking with former mayor Chipper McDermott.
- Other interviews will include musicians Trombone Shorty, Tank from Tank & The Bangas, and Branford Marsalis.
- Set to air on Friday, August 29 at 8PM ET, the one hour program will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
National Geographic Explores Hurricane Katrina:
- Nat Geo recently debuted their new five-part docuseries Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time.
- Exploring the tragedy through first hand accounts, the network aimed to tell the true history of what happened in New Orleans back in August 2005.
- Laughing Place’s Alex Reif had the chance to chat with director Traci A. Curry and Shelton Shakespear Alexander, a poet and survivor featured in the docuseries, to discuss the new series.
- You can check out that interview here.
