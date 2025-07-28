Head Back to the Convent As "Sister Act" Takes Over "The Wonderful World of Disney" Next Month

We will follow this film, we will follow this film wherever it may air. There isn't a TV too deep, or a sound bar so loud that can keep, keep us away.

The Wonderful World of Disney is bringing us back to the convent (I would have said Back in the Habit, but that’s the second one) with the broadcasting of the 90s staple, Sister Act, next month.

What’s Happening:

The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC

on Sister Act, the classic film from Touchstone Pictures that follows a lounge singer (Whoopi Goldberg) who is on the run from the Reno mob as she hides in a San Francisco convent - only to discover a higher purpose for herself as she transforms the church choir.

the classic film from Touchstone Pictures that follows a lounge singer (Whoopi Goldberg) who is on the run from the Reno mob as she hides in a San Francisco convent - only to discover a higher purpose for herself as she transforms the church choir. The film features a number of musical moments that have gone on to become classics, as Goldberg’s character - Deloris Van Cartier - is a lounge singer singing classic (for the 90s) tunes, that she later incorporates while in hiding as Sister Mary Clarence, the leader of the church choir.

The film also features Dame Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Mary Wickes, Wendy Makkena, and Harvey Keitel, giving this film an all-star cast that makes the film even more of an icon.

The film originally debuted back in 1992, becoming a major box office success and a pop-culture staple of the era, with many critics praising Goldberg’s performance for its feel good and comedic tone.

We also saw the (albeit less successful critically and financially) sequel to the film debut a year later in 1993, with Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit .

. Time has been kind to both films, with the second one largely remembered for its standout musical performances, some of which have become school theater program staples.

A musical stage production of Sister Act debuted in 2006 in Pasadena, building up to a Broadway debut in 2011 and becoming an international success.

debuted in 2006 in Pasadena, building up to a Broadway debut in 2011 and becoming an international success. A third film was announced to be in development back in 2020, but we haven’t heard an update on that project since Dame Maggie Smith’s passing in 2024, when Goldberg revealed that it was still happening, but not giving much detail beyond that.

Speaking of 2020, that’s when our own Bill Gowsell took a deeper dive into Sister Act as part of his exploration of the Touchstone classics, which you can read here.

as part of his exploration of the Touchstone classics, which you can read You can catch the broadcast of Sister Act as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC on Sunday, August 17th, at 8:30 PM EDT. You can also stream both Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit on Disney+