"The Rookie" Brings Explosive Season 8 Teases and Heartfelt Reflections to SDCC 2025

The crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 erupted as The Rookie star Nathan Fillion and showrunner Alexi Hawley took the stage, bringing laughs, stories, and a few surprises, including Fillion’s real-life brother in the audience. As the ABC series gears up for its milestone eighth season, the duo shared insights into what’s ahead and why the show continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

Hawley confirmed that Season 8 kicks off with an ambitious international storyline set in Prague. “When I first said, ‘Hey, I want to go to Prague for Season 8,’ I got some looks," he joked, noting it’s not typical for a network procedural. Fillion added that the set pieces felt cinematic—“like we were making Casino Royale."

Hawley teased that the premiere blends the high-octane feel of a Jason Bourne movie with the grounded character work fans love. The creative team continues to find inventive ways to keep the show fresh, from romantic comedy beats to horror-style episodes. “We’re constantly reinventing," said Hawley. “That’s what keeps it alive in year eight."

One of the most unexpected revelations was how The Rookie has become a shared experience across generations. “We’ve really broken through with such a wide age group," Hawley shared. “There’s a seventh-grade class obsessed with the show." Even Hawley’s own kids tune in, and Fillion’s niece once told him, “Nathan, you’re finally on a show I actually like."

While The Rookie is beloved for its comforting, character-driven tone, the creators also prioritize authenticity. Former police officers serve as writers and on-set consultants, and the cast trains in VR simulators to mirror real-world policing scenarios. “We want to honor the job," said Hawley. “Not glamorize it, but portray it truthfully."

Fans were eager to know if beloved characters and plot threads—like Nolan’s past with Jessica or a return for Peter from Season 5—would resurface. Hawley confirmed that Peter’s return is actively being worked on, and that the writers often revisit past characters when it makes sense organically. “Recurring roles add a realism to our world. People don’t just disappear after one episode."

When asked about potential crossovers, Hawley admitted that while The Rookie and ABC’s other first responder show 9-1-1 occupy the same city, they’re too stylistically different for a crossover to feel natural. However, fans shouldn't rule out more karaoke nights or creative episodes that keep things light and character-focused.

Fillion and Hawley both described the fast-paced nature of making television compared to movies. “We shoot five to seven scenes a day," said Hawley. “The big shootout from last season’s premiere? A film would’ve taken two weeks. We did it in a Saturday." Despite the pace, Fillion said the set is a dream to work on: “It’s a phenomenal group—no egos, just talent and joy."

Nathan Fillion reflected on the growth of his character, John Nolan, from “oldest rookie" to “oldest training officer," with hopes he may one day become “the oldest detective." Hawley noted the challenge of writing a long-running series that still feels “propulsive." While the show has evolved, maintaining the power dynamics and stakes from its rookie-focused origins remains a priority.

One of the most memorable moments came when a young fan—dressed as Lucy Chen—stepped up to the microphone alongside her friend, who cosplayed as Lucy’s undercover alter ego “Juicy." Their dedication didn’t go unnoticed by Fillion and Hawley, who lit up at the sight. The fan asked if Lucy would be going undercover again, prompting cheers from the audience.

Hawley confirmed that the writers are currently working on a new undercover storyline for Lucy, much to the delight of the room. The moment was a perfect encapsulation of what makes The Rookie special: a passionate creative team, a deeply engaged fanbase, and characters who continue to evolve in ways that inspire connection and cosplay alike.

As the panel wrapped, Fillion and Hawley expressed their gratitude for the fans who have made The Rookie a rare kind of network hit—one that not only endures but grows, season after season. And if the energy in that room was any indication, Season 8 is already a fan favorite in the making.

