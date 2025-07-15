Review: ABC News' "Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit" is an Immersive and Long-Winded Deep Dive into a 30-Year-Old Unsolved Murder

Back in 1995, the midwest was shaken to its core when news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared without a trace. ABC News is ready to take audiences deep into the unsolved case with Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit.

Just over 30 years since 29-year-old Jodi Huisentruit’s early morning disappearance on June 27th, 1995, ABC News Studios is taking audiences into a 3 decade investigation to find out what happened to the news anchor. Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit kicks off with a reenactment of her disappearance. Prior to dawn, Jodi Husentruit overslept on the morning she went missing, prompting a phone call from her Mason City, IA news station. Quickly getting ready and heading out, Jodi never made it to the KIMT studio. The Minnesota native’s disappearance left behind several pieces of evidence that a violent crime had occurred, shocking both her Iowa and Minnesota communities.

Jodi’s case has remained covered in mystery, with her remains still unfound. Throughout ABC News’ Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, viewers are invited to explore the ongoing investigation exploring theories, suspects, and information throughout the years. The three part docu-series introduces new subjects of interest, interrogations, and more as they try to get closer and closer to finding out what really happened to Jodi.

Having had the opportunity to check out all three episodes of Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, the true-crime docuseries fully immersed me into Jodi’s disappearance. Being completely unaware of the case, I found Her Last Broadcast to be incredibly informative, albeit long-winded. The three episodes run approximately 45-minutes each, making it a perfect binge-watch for true crime fans. However, the series lacks payoff. While it is great to see law enforcement continue to search for answers, Her Last Broadcast left me with more questions. Unfortunately, that is the nature of Jodi’s case, so I give the series a bit of grace. I did find myself questioning whether the docuseries could have been a one hour special after I finished the final episode. Where the series really shines is its personal accounts, bringing in law enforcement, family members, friends, and other people who have been involved in the case since Jodi’s disappearance. I think Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit is perfect for hardcore true-crime fans who want to fully immerse themselves into an unsolved case. You can stream the series exclusively on Hulu starting July 15th.

