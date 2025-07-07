TV Review: 17 Seasons In, "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Is Sharper, Sillier, and Still Unapologetically Gross

A Disney-fueled season sees the Gang go full synergy with nods to "Abbott Elementary," "The Bear," and "The Golden Bachelor."

Seventeen seasons in, the Gang is still at it - scheming, grifting, self-sabotaging, and offending with blissful ignorance. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to FXX with a tightly crafted 8-episode season that delivers some of the series’ most synergistic, pop culture-savvy chaos to date. This time around, the Gang chases corporate validation, chugs nostalgia, and dives headfirst into Disney’s own ecosystem with hilarious results.

The season kicks off with the conclusion to the show’s crossover with Abbott Elementary, which originally aired on ABC. Told from Ava Coleman’s perspective, “The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" plays more like an Abbott episode that snuck through network censors and aired on FXX after hours. It’s clever, though somewhat subdued for a Sunny premiere. Fortunately, a second episode airing the same night - “Frank Is In A Coma" - immediately drops viewers back into familiar territory, with Dee spiraling into grief and the guys using Frank’s presumed death to pitch their latest doomed business ventures.

While the early seasons of Sunny were episodic free-for-alls, Season 17 builds on the serial momentum of recent years. Continuity matters here, with gags, schemes, and guest stars reappearing across episodes. Frank’s coma sets the tone for a season that wrestles - often literally - with identity, legacy, and branding. In a year where every company seems to be rebranding itself, the Gang does the same, hosting corporate thought-leader meetings, reworking their image for “prime time," and ultimately infiltrating The Golden Bachelor.

Yes, really. The final two episodes form a hilarious, reality-TV-infused sendup that casts Frank as a geriatric bachelor choosing between internet influencers, age-appropriate love interests, and at least one disturbingly familiar face. The show’s decision to end the season with a “live" Jesse Palmer-hosted clip show only deepens the absurdity, but it works - like most things in Sunny - because of the cast’s unwavering commitment.

Much of this season’s brilliance lies in how it exploits Disney synergy without sacrificing the show’s DNA. An episode centered on Charlie’s newfound culinary aspirations riffs heavily on The Bear, with Charlie demanding to be called “Chef" and spiraling into a stress-induced breakdown that would make Carmy proud. It’s a perfect parody that never loses the essence of Charlie’s character.

Meanwhile, Mac and Dennis go on a toxic masculinity trip as EMTs, Sweet Dee considers cosmetic enhancements for relevance, and Frank takes us to a West Virginia dog track in one of the season’s most old-school, dirtbag-rich misadventures. Even the show’s tendency to toe the line on social commentary is back in full force, with lines like “Go woke, go broke" and deep dives into influencer culture reminding us that the Gang’s cluelessness is timeless.

And in a poignant final note, the show dedicates the season finale to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who played Charlie’s mom, Bonnie. A heartfelt sizzle reel reminds us that even in a show built on selfishness and filth, there’s room for love and legacy.

Nearly 20 years in, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia still has the sharpest teeth in the game. The show remains unapologetically itself, and Season 17 proves that not even time, changing social norms, or cross-promotional synergy can water down its bite. If anything, it’s only gotten funnier, and more aware of how to weaponize the world around it.

I give Season 17 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia 5 out of 5 Golden Roses.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 kicks of Wednesday, July 9th at 9/8c on FXX. Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.