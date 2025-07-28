TV Review: “Mr. & Mrs. Murder” Tells a Gripping Story of Murder and Deceit in a Somewhat Plodding Manner

Hulu has been on a roll recently with a series of engaging and interesting true crime docuseries, focusing on things as varied as the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit to the suspicious murder of a man’s wife on an African safari. Their next dive into the world of true crime focuses on a story of deceit and murder in a love triangle – Mr. & Mrs. Murder.

The first episode begins in a unique way with a detailed and somewhat graphic description of just how an alligator takes care of its human victims. While not immediately connected to the story at hand, it's obvious that this grim description will come into play down the line. Mr. & Mrs. Murder follows the story of two couples from Tallahassee, Florida – Kathy and Brian Winchester, and their childhood friends Mike and Denise Williams. In fact, Kathy is the one who lays out most of the story in the first episode, with the narrative mostly coming from her first-hand perspective.

Their lives were massively intertwined, as they were all best friends who grew up as devout Baptists. Things began to take an edgier turn when they stepped out of their upbringing and into a life of partying. After years of the party life, two of them wanted to move on and start families, while two did not. And the problem was, they weren’t married. Things turned completely upside down on December 16th, 2000, when Mike went missing during a duck hunting trip on Lake Seminole. A body was never found, so authorities and loved ones believed he had been eaten by alligators.

However, things didn’t really line up, and suspicions began almost immediately, especially from Mike’s mother – whose diary entries are brought to life here via an actor (and refreshingly, not by the use of AI). A few years later, Kathy receives a letter from an unknown individual describing an affair taking place between Brian and Denise – one that entered into the world of bizarre sexual acts. Brian and Denise end up getting married, and suspicions begin to land more closely on Brian – although nothing happens for many years. Across all four episodes, Kathy relentlessly pursues the truth in a timespan of 13 years.

In checking out the first two episodes out of four, I can say that Mr. & Mrs. Murder started off with a very intriguing premise and expertly details the mysterious disappearance of Mike Williams. The second episode felt a little more dry, with more details on the investigation being pieced together ever-so-slowly. Knowing that there are two episodes left, I can’t help but think the story could have been digested down to three more action-packed episodes. But, as Kathy says at the end of episode 2, “this is where the good stuff starts." Still, the episodes left me wanting to know more about the story and what eventually happened to Brian and Denise.

Mr. & Mrs. Murder begins streaming this Wednesday, July 30th, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

