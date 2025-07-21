Review: ABC News' "Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari" is a Shocking and High Intensity True Crime Adventure

During a 2016 vacation to Zambia, paradise quickly turned tragic after the suspicious death of Bianca Randolph. ABC News Studios’ newest true-crime docuseries is ready to take you into the safari-gone-wrong with Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari.

In Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari, a deadly shooting on an African hunting trip unravels the secret life of Larry Rudolph, a flashy Pittsburgh dentist with a love for hunting and an even higher adoration for himself. Rudolph’s wife of 34 years, Bianca, winds up dead in a safari cabin, allegedly due to a misfired shotgun. Zambian officials originally rule the death as an accident, but Rudolph's secrets begin to unravel, including a years-long affair with his dental hygienist, Lori Milliron. Drawing international attention, U.S. investigators suspect murder. As the FBI digs deeper, a pattern of lies, infidelity, and fraud emerges.

The engaging three-part series features exclusive prison interviews with Rudolph and Milliron, plus new perspectives from those closest to the case. This includes former colleagues, FBI agents, Milliron’s daughter, Rudolph’s insurance broker, members of the Safari Club International and more. Trophy Wife: Murder on the Safari is ready offering a disturbing look into a man who may have killed to keep control of his life.

Before I begin, I do want to preface that I am far from a true-crime fanatic, but I was pleasantly surprised by Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari. I was able to jump into two of the three parts, and the complex, internationally intertwined ramifications of the 2016 murder provide a far more complex true-crime experience. The docuseries explores the legal challenges and complications surrounding the investigation. Rudolph, in many ways, comes across as almost a supervillain, with friends, family, and coworkers describing him as an egomaniac. Inviting viewers to step into the epic saga that led to the arrest of both Larry Rudolph and Lori Milliron provides a full view of a high-energy and intense. As with most true-crime content, Trophy Wife isn’t for the whole family. But for viewers interested in diving into the unique and heartbreaking case, you’ll find yourself glued to the screen.

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari is set to hit Hulu on July 21st.

