Movie Review: Miley Cyrus’ "Something Beautiful" Visual Album Shines on Disney+ with Retro Glam and Raw Emotion

From Hannah Montana to headline-making pop icon, Miley Cyrus has come a long way, and now she’s returned to the Disney family with Something Beautiful, a dazzling visual album that feels both deeply personal and sonically nostalgic. Streaming July 16th on Disney+ and Hulu, this hour-long musical film doubles as a love letter to pop performance, visual storytelling, and to Cyrus herself.

If Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) was a raw, stripped-down look at Miley as an artist, Something Beautiful is a fully realized spectacle. Directed by Cyrus alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, it evokes the golden age of 1980s visual albums, not only in its aesthetic - grainy film, practical effects, dramatic lighting - but in its theatrical spirit. Each track is treated like its own music video, but the overall film flows like a concept album, with seamless transitions and spoken-word interludes giving it structure.

The film opens with a poetic prologue set to dreamy images of flowers and celestial light flares, leading into the title track “Something Beautiful," where Miley performs amid a crumbling set that evokes decay and rebirth. There’s a tactile, analog quality to the footage that makes it feel ripped from the past, especially as she writhes on the floor in a sparkly green mini for “End of the World."

Her emotional ballad “More to Lose" shifts into black and white, with looks that include the bedazzled catsuit from the album cover and a striking 1960s-inspired wig. The transition out of this song is one of the film’s most memorable, as the screen bursts into color mid-scene, launching into the teasing, chaotic energy of “Easy Lover." Here, Miley moves through dressing rooms and soundstages in increasingly surreal outfits - including furry chaps and a jade rock bra - as if performing for a dreamlike version of the MGM backlot.

The film’s second half begins with a scene where dancers quite literally take pieces off of Miley, stripping her down before she dons a leather ensemble and hits a simulated motorcycle ride toward the “Golden Burning Sun." The vibe shifts with “Walk of Fame" (featuring Brittany Howard), as Cyrus leaves the soundstage and ventures into the real world - or a version of Hollywood’s illuminated streets at night. She stumbles along the stars in a silver dress as Howard’s voice reminds her that fame can outlast the person.

“Pretend You’re God" finds Miley in the middle of a storm, her hair blowing wildly as she screams into the wind - pure theatrical catharsis. “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved" brings supermodel Naomi Campbell into the mix, and their shared strut in matching fishnet ensembles is pure power fantasy.

Finally, “Reborn" pulls the camera back - literally and figuratively - as Cyrus appears on a vintage tube TV set, her voice layered with visual static and distortion. She sings about ego death and transformation, and by the time she reaches “Give Me Love," which plays as the credits roll beside her glowing, ABBA-inspired look, it’s clear this is her version of a curtain call.

Though Cyrus has made it clear she no longer plans to tour, Something Beautiful might be the next best thing - or, as she’s described it, her “way of touring." For longtime fans who remember her Hannah Montana days or her early solo albums under Disney’s Hollywood Records, there’s something poetic about this full-circle release on Disney+. It showcases not just how far she’s come, but how she’s taken ownership of every stage of her identity along the way.

With its stunning visuals, layered symbolism, and self-aware spectacle, Something Beautiful may not offer the sing-along accessibility of a traditional concert film. But for those attuned to Miley’s wavelength, and especially for fans who’ve grown up with her, it’s a vivid, artful reminder that pop can still surprise us when it’s at its most personal.