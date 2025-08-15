First Episode of Hulu's Bold New Dating Experiment “Are You My First?” to Air on ABC

Catch the following nine episodes of "Are You My First?" on Hulu, hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The first episode of Hulu’s new reality dating experiment show – Are You My First? – will be getting a network airing on the show’s premiere date on ABC.

Hulu’s latest foray into the world of reality TV comes with their new experiential series, Are You My First? , where the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.

For the first time, they're free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find "the one." Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?

All ten episodes of the show are set to premiere Monday, August 18th, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

To give terrestrial network viewers a tease of the series, the first episode of Are You My First? will air on ABC on Monday, August 18th from 10:02-11:00 p.m., following the week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise .

To watch the following nine episodes, you'll have to watch them on Hulu.

This sure-to-be-tantalizing series is set to be hosted by television personality, producer, author and former professional football player, Colton Underwood, and The Bachelorette ’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Check out the full list of eligible virgins appearing in the series here

