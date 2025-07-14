“The Traitors” Winner Gabby Windey Helps Sexy Singles Find “Love Overboard” in New Hulu Series

The new dating series, hosted by “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey, is coming to Hulu in 2026.

Gabby Windey, who recently won the third season of The Traitors, has been tapped to host the new Hulu dating series Love Overboard.

What’s Happening:

Love Overboard invites you to step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love.

, invites you to step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?

TV personality, podcast host and content creator Gabby Windey will be hosting the series. She is known for winning season three of The Traitors, as well as her appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — where she made franchise history as a co-lead.

Windey has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and launched her own podcast in 2024, Long Winded with Gabby Windey, where she blends pop-culture commentary with humor and sharp insight.

The series is produced by Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions and Jeff Jenkins Productions. This marks the second Hulu project from Unwell Productions, following the docuseries Call Her Alex.

Love Overboard is set to debut in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

