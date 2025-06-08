Review: Hulu's "Call Her Alex" Makes Alex Cooper More Relatable Than Ever

The Call Her Daddy podcast has taken over the world. Highlighting the importance of female empowerment and sexuality, creator Alex Cooper has amassed a following unseen in the world of podcasts. As she prepares for her first tour, join Hulu as they follow Cooper along for the ride, exploring her life before and after fame in Call Her Alex.

Since its debut in 2018, Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy has shattered the glass ceiling of the podcast world. A heavily male dominated field, Cooper’s blatant honesty and unapologetic voice has become a movement of female empowerment, especially in regards to sexuality. While “female locker room talk" has generally been discouraged, Cooper’s Call Her Daddy shamelessly puts that in the forefront. Now averaging millions of listeners an episode, Cooper has become one of the biggest podcasters on the planet, and Hulu’s Call Her Alex is ready to take you behind the scenes as she embarks on her first tour.

Call Her Alex, a two-part docuseries, invites viewers behind the curtain of one of the world’s most successful entertainers. Starting out, viewers get a look at Cooper’s Pennsylvania childhood, breaking down her unique qualities that have boosted her success. With candid interviews with Cooper’s friends and family and home video, Call Her Alex showcases her real life successes and struggles, including bullying and ostracization. But quickly, we are brought into the chaos of her first tour. Exploring rehearsal footage, backstage set up, on-the-road challenges, and more, viewers get a look at Cooper as she makes her first tour stop in Boston, MA.

Boston holds a special place for Alex Cooper, as she attended Boston University on a soccer scholarship. The first part ends with Alex recounting her hardships at the university, including the emotional and sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of her coach. After being kicked off her team during her Junior Year, Cooper opens up about the pain of being powerless.

Starting off the second part, Cooper arrives in New York for her next stop on her tour. Cooper moved to The City that Never Sleeps post graduation, where she initially attempted to journey into film and television. After struggling to find a place in the industry, Cooper began making YouTube content which brought her success. However, Cooper didn’t feel she was making a big enough difference. Taking inspiration from the underlying struggle women feel discussing sexuality, Call Her Daddy was born. Viewers get a look at the creation of the series, its evolution into a media empire, and Cooper’s life-changing interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

It is so easy for documentaries surrounding the rise of a celebrity to feel vapid and self-serving. However, Call Her Alex manages to make Alex Cooper even more likable. Her transparency through her entire journey is undeniably inspiring and contagious, and getting a look at both her personal and professional life adds an extra layer to her already candid public persona. The two-part docuseries is unafraid to approach the real life struggles women face, including imbalance of power in the workplace, sexual harassment, shame, fear, and pushback. Her journey to finding success manages to capture so much of the harsh honesty of the experiences of women, and it's both eye-opening and relatable. Call Her Alex is a must watch for any regular Call Her Daddy listener, but, beyond that, I think it would behoove many of us to sit back and feel inspiration from her unwavering transparency, grit, and sense of humor.

For those interested in checking out Call Her Alex, both parts are set to premiere on June 10th on Hulu.

