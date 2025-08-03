Breaking New Ground: Hulu's Bold New Reality Show Finds 21 People Who Ask “Are You My First?”

Set to premiere in August, the new dating series will be hosted by Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The list of contestants – which Hulu calls the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled – have been revealed for the streamer’s new reality dating experiment, Are You My First?

What’s Happening:

Hulu’s latest foray into the world of reality TV comes with their new experiential series, Are You My First? , where the largest, hottest group of virgins ever assembled search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.

For the first time, they're free to explore their connections without judgment, allowing these sexy young singles to embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find "the one." Who will find that special someone? And who will go home hot, bothered and heartbroken?

This sure-to-be-tantalizing series is set to be hosted by television personality, producer, author and former professional football player, Colton Underwood, and The Bachelorette ’s Kaitlyn Bristowe.

’s Kaitlyn Bristowe. Are You My First? premieres with all ten episodes Monday, August 18th, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

The following 21 virgins are set to hit the beach on “Are You My First?"

Andrew, 25, tech sales from Salt Lake City, Utah Still looking for his “first" because he is saving it for the one who will be his forever.

Brooklyn, 24, a dance teacher from Los Angeles, Calif. Still looking for her “first" because she believes the right one is worth the wait.

Carissa, 27, a photographer from Long Beach, Calif. Still looking for her “first" because she’s holding out for the one who’s truly right.

Deya, 28, a small business owner from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Still looking for her “first" because she wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last.

Farha, 25, a writer and content creator from Miami, Fla. Still looking for her “first" because, having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love.

Godwin, 27, a real estate developer from Edison, N.J. Still looking for his “first" because he enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.

Hakeem, 27, a voiceover artist from Atlanta, Ga. Still looking for his “first" because he knows the risks and isn’t approaching sex lightly.

Jade, 28, Miss New Orleans USA and an NFL cheerleader from New Orleans, La. Still looking for her “first" because she’s never been in a serious relationship.

Jake, 32, a caregiver from Los Angeles, Calif. Still looking for his “first" because his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Katya, 28, a theatre artist from New York, N.Y. Still looking for her “first" because everything is about sex except sex, and sex is about power.

Krash, 24, a social media manager from Miami, Fla. Still looking for his “first" because a strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.

Layne, 24, a commercial pilot from Hammon, Okla. Still looking for his “first" because he’s never had a serious girlfriend.

Madi, 28, a marketing manager from Austin, Texas Still looking for her “first" because she has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.

Michael, 26, a tour guide and stand-up comedian from Austin, Texas Still looking for his “first" because he’s working through a fear of intimacy

Mike, 34, Bachelorette alum, entrepreneur and gym owner from San Diego, Calif. Still looking for his “first" because his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Noah, 25, a business owner in San Clemente, Calif. Still looking for his “first" because he has been waiting until marriage.

Rachael, 30, a cocktail waitress from Tampa, Fla. Still looking for her “first" as she navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy.

Sara, 28, a student from San Diego, Calif. Still looking for her “first" because she prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love.

Spencer, 25, a residential solar salesman from Boise, Idaho Still looking for his “first" because he’s waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.

Ty, 25, a web developer from Provo, Utah Still looking for his “first" because he’s chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.

Vivek, 23, a financial accountant from Los Angeles, Calif. Still looking for his “first" because he’s waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.



