New Episodes, New Location as Hulu Orders Third Season of Hit Series "Vanderpump Villa"
Not much is known, including returning cast members or the presence of a big bonus this time around.
Though brought up passively during a second season reunion special, a third season of the hit Hulu series, Vanderpump Villa, has been officially revealed by the streamer.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has reportedly renewed their hit series, Vanderpump Villa, for a third season.
- The series, starring hospitality entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump, follows her staff as they create luxurious experiences for her guests. The Hulu series was created at the height of popularity of another Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules, back in June of 2023.
- The second season of the series debuted earlier this year on April 24th with all ten episodes of the season, followed by a reunion special on May 8th.
- The first season took place in the South of France, before season two debuted Castello Rasato, a breathtaking 12th century castle in Italy.
- In the second season, new and returning staff face soaring stakes as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries and surprises - including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye - Vanderpump Villa brought another summer of decadence and drama.
- A crossover also took place, when the second season welcomed the cast of fellow Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to the villa.
- The third season, the location of which has not yet been announced by Hulu according to a report from Deadline, is currently casting.
- At this time, no premiere date for the new season has been revealed. To get an idea of what the show is like, check out the second season trailer below.
Why Season 3?
- Obviously the first season of Vanderpump Villa resonated with audiences, but it was really season two that garnered a lot of praise from critics.
- Reviews cite the return of Schroeder for part of its success, with one review comparing the relationship with her and Vanderpump to the fan-favorite relationship between Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum on Project Runway. Others also compare the series as a whole to another Bravo hit, Below Deck.
- Other reviews cite the aforementioned crossover between Vanderpump Villa and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as one of the keys to the success of the second season, especially since some of the drama from the Villa carried over back into Utah on their series.
- Schroeder asked Vanderpump during the Season Two reunion (before a third season was officially confirmed) where a third season would take place, with Vanderpump responding that "England would be something, but I'm not sure England's ready for you lot." This does not officially confirm the new location, but it’s sure to get some audience members speculating.
