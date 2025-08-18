Search for the Dial of Destiny as the Latest Indiana Jones Film Airs on ABC Next Month

Following its broadcast television premiere last November, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is once again getting an airing on ABC.

The latest Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is getting its second ABC airing next month on The Wonderful World of Disney.

What’s Happening:

The most recent Indiana Jones film, which saw Harrison Ford return as the famed archaeologist in search of the titular Dial of Destiny, was released back in 2023.

The film had its broadcast television premiere The Wonderful World of Disney .

. Catch this bonus screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Sunday, September 7th from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

on Sunday, September 7th from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC. In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ) Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ) John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ) Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ) Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ) Ethann Isidore ( Mortel ) Mads Mikkelsen ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore )

, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with: Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

in 1981, has once again composed the score. Check out Mike’s review Disney+

More ABC News: