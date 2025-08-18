Search for the Dial of Destiny as the Latest Indiana Jones Film Airs on ABC Next Month
Following its broadcast television premiere last November, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is once again getting an airing on ABC.
The latest Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is getting its second ABC airing next month on The Wonderful World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The most recent Indiana Jones film, which saw Harrison Ford return as the famed archaeologist in search of the titular Dial of Destiny, was released back in 2023.
- The film had its broadcast television premiere back in November 2024 on ABC, and almost a year later, will be airing once again as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.
- Catch this bonus screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Sunday, September 7th from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film, which is now streaming on Disney+.
More ABC News:
- As a new dramatic retelling of her tale gets ready to debut on Hulu, ABC will be airing a special one-hour program focusing on Amanda Knox on Friday, August 22nd.
- A new report indicates that YouTube is interested in obtaining the rights to air the Academy Awards, which currently air on ABC.
- A new special from ABC News will focus on the love story of Bruce and Emma Heming Willis following Bruce’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia in 2022.
- Two stars of ABC’s popular drama series, 9-1-1, have been promoted to series regulars for the show’s upcoming ninth season.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now