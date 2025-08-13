Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper Promoted to Series Regulars for Season 9 of ABC’s “9-1-1”
The two have been appearing on the popular show for a number of seasons, but will now become series regulars.
Two stars of ABC’s popular drama series, 9-1-1, have been promoted to series regulars for the show’s upcoming ninth season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Corinne Massiah, who plays Athena’s (Angela Bassett) eldest child, May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper, who portrays the youngest child, Harry Grant, have both been promoted to series regulars.
- Athena will likely be leaning more on her family following last season’s tragic death of her husband Bobby, played by Peter Krause.
- Massiah was previously a regular on the series from Seasons 2 to 5, before stepping back to a recurring role as her character attended USC, while Massiah herself was a full-time student at UCLA. She graduated two months ago with a degree in sociology and will now be back on 9-1-1 full-time.
- Cooper has recurred on 9-1-1 since Season 7, although his character was portrayed by a different actor in a recurring capacity in the first five seasons.
- Other roles for Massiah include ABC’s Secrets and Lies and Mistresses, while Cooper starred in the second season of Disney+’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing.
- Other regulars for Season 9 of 9-1-1 include:
- Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han
- Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck" Buckley
- Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney" Han
- Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen" Wilson
- Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz
- Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz
- Season 9 of 9-1-1 premieres Thursday, October 9th on ABC, followed by the series premiere of the new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.
