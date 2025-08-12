Sling TV Introduces Game-Changing Passes Offering More Flexibility Than Ever Before

New Day, Weekend and Week Passes will give consumers access to popular channels like ESPN and Disney Channel.

Sling TV has launched affordable new day to week-long passes, offering consumers more flexibility than ever before when it comes to viewing sports on ESPN, favorite shows on Disney Channel, and more.

What’s Happening:

Sling TV, the self-professed “most flexible live streaming service" which first launched in 2015, is shaking things up once again with even more flexible offerings.

The streaming service has introduced new Day, Weekend and Week Passes – giving customers even more control over how they watch television.

Introduced partially to give football fans even more flexibility with the upcoming NFL season, these new short-term streaming options are built for real-life viewing habits. Get instant access to live football, entertainment, family friendly shows and news.

The pass options are as follows: Day Pass ($4.99) – Instant 24-hour access. Perfect for a big game, an awards show, or an impromptu movie night. Weekend Pass ($9.99) – Access from Friday to Sunday. Ideal for a weekend of games, a movie marathon, or catching up on a show. Week Pass ($14.99) – 7-day access. Great for a week-long tournament, watching a new series, or keeping the family entertained on break.

The new passes include live and on-demand access to popular networks on Sling Orange like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, A&E, TBS, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, History Channel, CNN and more.

For more information about Sling TV and the new passes, visit Sling.com

What They’re Saying:

Seth Van Sickel, Senior Vice President, Product and Operations, Sling TV: "This launch is about putting control back in the hands of the fans, whether it's tuning in for college football, professional sports, award shows, or a spontaneous movie night, all without having to sign a long-term, binding contract. For just $4.99, fans can dive into live sports, trending shows, or special events with no strings attached. It's instant access, ultimate flexibility and an unbeatable value."

Many Changes Coming to ESPN:

