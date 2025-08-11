Chase Sui Wonders and More Join Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot Pilot
This marks a reuniting between Wonders and Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
After appearing alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Chase Sui Wonders is set for a role in the pilot for the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that the star of The Studio has been cast in a one-off guest-starring role in the pilot for Hulu’s potential reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
- Wonders will play Shirley, believed to be a vampire, in the pilot episode being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.
- In an interview with Deadline, Wonders said she dived deep into the Buffy-verse. “I’ve watched the entirety of the [original] series, so I’m really living inside Sunnydale at the moment. It’s very cool and surreal to see young Sarah Michelle just be a total badass, which I knew, but it’s cool to see that she’s been a badass for a long time."
- She will star alongside a returning Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy and Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new lead vampire slayer. Five other cast members were recently revealed for the pilot.
- Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer), Audrey Hsieh (Found) and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) have also been cast in the reboot, set to star as potential recurring characters.
- Dungey will play Ms. LaDuca, the college counselor at New Sunnydale Academy. Hsieh and Marshall play Keiko and Jessica, respectively, high school students and members of the academy’s Evangelical Christian group.
- Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).
- It’s currently unknown exactly what this “next chapter" in the so-called Buffyverse will entail.
What They’re Saying:
- Chase Sui Wonders: “Sarah Michelle Geller is just such a force to be reckoned with. We became fast friends on I Know What You Did Last Summer. She’s an incredible woman and just a cool person, and she asked me if I wanted to do it. Then she told me about Chloe Zhao directing and the Zuckermans showrunning. And then Eric Kissack, who is actually our editor on The Studio, is also editing the Buffy series."
- “It’s the dream to bring back a show like this, to have someone who was there day in and day out and through the origin of the series, be the consultant. She’s the onset consultant for all kinds of things of like, how do you react to these types of vampires, or how does someone react to a bite, and all the lore she’s got stored in her brain. So, it’s very helpful."
Wonders is Having a Wonderful Year:
- It’s been a great year for Wonders, who had the starring (and surviving) role in this summer’s reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
- Three years ago, she starred in the excellent horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies, alongside Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson.
- But perhaps her best role so far has been in the excellent Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio, where she absolutely holds her own alongside comedic talents like Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn. In fact, one of the show’s best episodes gives her the highlight, and she is fabulous!
