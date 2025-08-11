Chase Sui Wonders and More Join Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot Pilot

This marks a reuniting between Wonders and Buffy herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

After appearing alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Chase Sui Wonders is set for a role in the pilot for the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

What’s Happening:

Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman ( Poker Face ).

). It’s currently unknown exactly what this “next chapter" in the so-called Buffyverse will entail.

What They’re Saying:

Chase Sui Wonders: “Sarah Michelle Geller is just such a force to be reckoned with. We became fast friends on I Know What You Did Last Summer . She’s an incredible woman and just a cool person, and she asked me if I wanted to do it. Then she told me about Chloe Zhao directing and the Zuckermans showrunning. And then Eric Kissack, who is actually our editor on The Studio , is also editing the Buffy series."

“Sarah Michelle Geller is just such a force to be reckoned with. We became fast friends on . She’s an incredible woman and just a cool person, and she asked me if I wanted to do it. Then she told me about Chloe Zhao directing and the Zuckermans showrunning. And then Eric Kissack, who is actually our editor on , is also editing the series." “It’s the dream to bring back a show like this, to have someone who was there day in and day out and through the origin of the series, be the consultant. She’s the onset consultant for all kinds of things of like, how do you react to these types of vampires, or how does someone react to a bite, and all the lore she’s got stored in her brain. So, it’s very helpful."

Wonders is Having a Wonderful Year:

It’s been a great year for Wonders, who had the starring (and surviving) role in this summer’s reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer .

. Three years ago, she starred in the excellent horror comedy, Bodies Bodies Bodies , alongside Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson.

, alongside Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. But perhaps her best role so far has been in the excellent Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio, where she absolutely holds her own alongside comedic talents like Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz and Kathryn Hahn. In fact, one of the show’s best episodes gives her the highlight, and she is fabulous!