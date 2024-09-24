“Haunted Mansion,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” Headline This Fall’s Lineup on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney”

ABC has shared the lineup for the classic Sunday night programming block, The Wonderful World of Disney, and it features new films among a slate of classics.

ABC has unveiled the lineup for the popular programming block, The Wonderful World of Disney, for this fall and it includes movies perfect for the season and several broadcast television debuts.

for this fall and it includes movies perfect for the season and several broadcast television debuts. Headlining The Wonderful World of Disney this fall, Sunday nights will include several cinematic hits, including the world television premiere of The Little Mermaid (2023) and the broadcast television debuts of Haunted Mansion , Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , and Hocus Pocus 2 .

SUNDAY, OCT. 6 – The Little Mermaid (2023) – World Television Premiere

8:01-11:00 p.m. EDT

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

SUNDAY, OCT. 13 – Haunted Mansion – Broadcast Television Premiere

8:01-10:30 p.m. EDT

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27 – Hocus Pocus 2 – Broadcast Television Premiere

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT

A haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem.

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST

Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Héctor on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST

After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children who are in the custody of their mother.

SUNDAY, NOV. 17 – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Broadcast Television Premiere)

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise — a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST

In the ancient world of Oceania, Moana, a born wayfinder, sets sail in search of a fabled island. During her incredible journey, she teams up with her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui, to traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and ancient folklore.