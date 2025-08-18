Potential Oscars Shake-Up: YouTube Sets Its Sights on the Academy Awards

Can YouTube take over ABC's long-held reins on the Academy Awards?

A new report from Bloomberg indicates that YouTube, which is owned by Google, is interested in obtaining the rights to air the Academy Awards.

What’s Happening:

The Disney-owned ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is currently in negotiations with a variety of players to see who might take on the job of airing the Oscars post-2028, if not Disney.

Bloomberg points out that a surprise player in the game is YouTube, which has recently demonstrated a growing interest in live events, acquiring the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket and bidding on other live sports.

YouTube is the single most-watched video platform in the world and this potential move would be a huge statement from the company and a shock to the industry.

Shifting the program to YouTube would also generate a lot of attention for a show that has been losing relevance each year.

That being said, this year’s ceremony was considered a success

He’ll be returning for a second year

