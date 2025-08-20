"The Summer of Songbirds" Adaptation Takes Flight

The beloved novel from Kristy Woodson Harvey is being developed into a series with "The Power" producer Brennan Peters at the helm.

The Wrap reports that Hulu is bringing Kristy Woodson Harvey's bestselling novel, The Summer of Songbirds, to life as a new dramatic series, promising summer nostalgia, lifelong friendship, and simmering secrets.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has a series adaptation of the novel The Summer of Songbirds

in the works. Brennan Peters, known for her work as a co-producer on Prime Video's The Power, will write and executive produce the new series.

will write and executive produce the new series. The novel's author, Kristy Woodson Harvey, will serve as an executive producer, ensuring the adaptation stays true to the heart of her story.

The series will follow three best friends whose bond was forged during idyllic childhood summers in North Carolina. Now in their thirties, they must confront past and present betrayals that threaten to unravel everything they've built.

The project comes from 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment. Jaiden Kaplan and Tiffany Przybyla-Wong will also executive produce for Kapital.

Meet the Creative Powerhouses

The talent behind the series brings a wealth of experience: In addition to Brennan Peters’ work on The Power and Facebook Watch's Sacred Lies , Peters is developing a horror-comedy feature, Bait , with Gloria Sanchez Productions and has an original musical, Delilah , in development with the band Delta Rae. Harvey is a prolific author behind hits like The Peachtree Bluff Series and A Happier Life. Her work is a favorite of outlets like Good Morning America , Southern Living , and Katie Couric, and she is a winner of the Lucy Bramlette Patterson Award for Excellence in Creative Writing.



About "The Summer of Songbirds" (The Novel)

Published in 2023, The Summer of Songbirds

quickly became a fan favorite and a staple of the modern Southern fiction genre, celebrated for its warmth, wit, and emotional depth. The novel centers on the lifelong friendship of Daphne, Lanier, and Mary Stuart, who are brought back together to save the summer camp that defined their childhoods and their bond.

Praised for its authentic portrayal of female friendship, the book explores themes of forgiveness, the weight of secrets, and the idea that the family you choose can be the most important one of all.

The North Carolina setting is a vibrant, living part of the story.

The Summer of Songbirds was selected as a Good Morning America Buzz Pick and was a finalist for the Southern Book Prize.

