Hulu Drops Trailer For New Edge-Of-Your-Seat Conspiracy Thriller "Tempest"
The conspiracy thriller political series is known as "The North Star" in other countries.
Hulu has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming original Korean conspiracy thriller, Tempest, ahead of its premiere next month.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the new trailer for their upcoming original, Tempest, which is set to arrive on the platform next month.
- Tempest follows Seo Munju, a skilled former diplomat, as she tries to uncover the truth behind an attempt on a presidential candidate’s life. After discovering the candidate was accused of being a North Korean spy, Munju digs into his past, unlocking a Pandora’s box of deception, state secrets and more. Protected by Paik Sanho, a mercenary with a suspicious history and a hidden backer, Munju repeatedly finds herself under attack as she uncovers an international conspiracy stretching all the way to the White House. But, with danger drawing ever closer, will Sanho be able to keep his principal safe and his emotions in check?
- The new series stars Gianna Jun, Gang Dongwon, and John Cho, Lee Misook, Park Haejoon, Christopher Gorham, Michael Gaston, and Spencer Garrett in what is set to be an action-packed thrill ride full of suspense.
- Check out the new trailer below.
- The series, known as The North Star in other countries and a quote that is featured in the trailer above, is a Korean conspiracy thriller political series.
- Tempest premieres on September 10th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com