Order Confirmed: Hulu Grabs New Mystery Pilot "Foster Dade"
The new series comes from the creators of Netflix's "You" and "Beef."
Hulu has ordered a new drama pilot adapting Nash Jenkins’ mystery novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap is reporting that Hulu has ordered a new pilot from Greg Berlanti and Bash Doran called Foster Dade.
- Based on Nash Jenkins’ debut novel Foster Dade Explores the Cosmos, the new mystery series is set at an East Coast boarding school and is set to explore the complexities of privilege, scandal, sexuality and masculinity during the age of social media, drugs, and “millennial anxiety."
- Brelanti and Doran are writers and executive producers of the new series, which comes from Warner Bros. TV.
- The series is part of Berlanti Productions’ overall deal with WB.
- Foster Dade is also executive produced by Jenkins, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Robbie Rogers and Donald De Line.
- Berlanti is best known for his work on Netflix’s You, NBC’s Brilliant Minds, and more recent projects like Superman & Lois, The Flash, and Titans.
- Doran’s work can be seen in major projects like Life After Life, Smash, Beef, and is currently working on an adaptation of Witness for the Prosecution for 20th Century.
- Hulu also recently ordered 20th Television’s Phony starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola and Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama series headlined by Christopher Meloni, William H. Macy, and Mandy Moore.
Coming Soon to Hulu:
- Next month, class is back in session as English Teacher returns for season 2.
- The FX comedy series, which debuted in September of 2024, is set to hit the network on September 25th with a three episode back-to-back premiere.
- The entire 10 episode season will hit Hulu the next day.
- You can read more about English Teacher Season 2 here.
Read More Hulu: