Back to School on FX: "English Teacher" Returns for Season 2 Next Month

The series originally debuted in September of 2024.

FX and Hulu’s comedy series English Teacher is set to return next month for its second season of High School teacher chaos.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time to return to high school, as Variety English Teacher is coming back for Season 2 next month.

is coming back for Season 2 next month. Beginning on September 25th, FX will debut three back-to-back episodes starting at 9PM.

The entire 10 episode season is set to hit Hulu on September 26th.

English Teacher follows Evan Maquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) as he works as an English teacher working at an American high school.

follows Evan Maquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez) as he works as an English teacher working at an American high school. The comedy series’ second season will also see the return of Stephanie Koenig’s Gwen, Sean Patton’s Markie the gym teacher, Carmen Christopher’s Rick the guidance councilor, and Enrico Colantoni’s Principal Grant Moretti.

Season 2 will see Evan take on a controversy that takes over Morrison-Hensley High. He and the rest of the faculty members will find themselves facing climate change, Covid, military recruitment, and students on their phones.

Evan will also struggle with his relationship with Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), as he tries to navigate separating his personal life with his work life.

English Teacher premiered in September 2024 to mostly positive reviews and even earned some award season recognition.

premiered in September 2024 to mostly positive reviews and even earned some award season recognition. However, a few months later in December, Brian Jordan Alvarez, who also created the series, was accused

The serious allegations led to uncertainty regarding the show’s future.

FX, however, renewed the series in February.

An official trailer for the season has yet to drop.

FX and Ryan Murphy Take on American Love:

After taking on horror and crime, Ryan Murphy is set to take on love in a brand new series titled American Love Story.

Coming from FX, the new series finally announced a release timeline after years of development earlier this summer.

Set to premiere the week of Valentine’s Day 2026, the anthology series will focus on the tragic story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon will take on these roles, respectively.

You can read more about the series here

Read More FX: