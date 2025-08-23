FX and Ryan Murphy's "The Shards" Casts Singer Hayes Warner as a Series Regular
The series is based off the Brett Easton Ellis novel of the same name.
Singer and actress Hayes Warner is set to join FX and Ryan Murphy’s latest collaboration The Shards.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Ryan Murphy’s The Shards has found itself a new series regular, casting singer and actress Hayes Warner.
- Based on the novel of the same name by Brett Easton Ellis, the series arrives from 20th Television and Ryan Murphy productions.
- The prep school thriller was originally released in audiobook before hitting bookstore shelves in 2023.
- The darker coming-of-age also takes some inspiration from Ellis’ life.
- Taking place in 1981 Los Angeles, 17-year-old Ellis is in their final year of boarding school at the ritzy Buckley prep school.
- When a new student named Robert Mallory arrives on campus, the mysterious peer raises eyebrows as his presence aligns perfectly with the activities of a serial killer called The Trawler.
- Warner is set to play Debbie Shaffer, a well-to-do student who is highly connected.
- She joins Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Graham Campbell who were previously announced to star.
Ryan Murphy Takes on American Love:
- After taking on horror and crime, Ryan Murphy is set to take on love in a brand new series titled American Love Story.
- Coming from FX, the new series finally announced a release timeline after years of development earlier this summer.
- Set to premiere the week of Valentine’s Day 2026, the anthology series will focus on the tragic story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
- Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon will take on these roles, respectively.
- You can read more about the series here.
