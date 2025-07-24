Photos/Video: Explore the Crash Site of "Alien: Earth" at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Prepare for scares and xenomorphs as FX brings the world of Alien: Earth to life.

FX has brought an out-of-this-world immersive experience, The Wreckage, to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025, all to promote the highly anticipated sci-fi horror series, Alien: Earth. Created by Noah Hawley, the series is set to premiere on August 12, 2025, on FX, Hulu, and internationally on Disney+.

Fans of the Alien franchise can enjoy an immersive installation to promote Alien:Earth at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

During the day, fans can explore the eerie crash site, investigate hidden clues, and interact with elements tied to the series’ narrative, such as alien lifeforms and remnants of the USCSS Maginot.

After dark, the experience transforms into a more intense, terrifying mission. "Code Red" features alien-infested ruins, jump scares, and a pulse-pounding atmosphere for those brave enough to participate.

Fans can sign up at an interactive area as FX Insiders for exclusive giveaways and get a preview of Alien: Earth VR experiences launching with the series.

A unique in-world beverage, Hyper Fizz, a collaboration with Chain is available at custom vending machines.

The world premiere of the Alien: Earth pilot episode will take place on Friday, July 25, from 1:25 PM to 2:50 PM in Hall H.

This will be followed by a Q&A with creator Noah Hawley, executive producer David W. Zucker, and cast members, including Sydney Chandler.

Noah Hawley, the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Peabody Award-winning creator of Fargo and Legion, will also be at the Disney Booth on Friday, July 25 at 3:15 PM for an autograph session.

Did you know the iconic "In space, no one can hear you scream" tagline from the original Alien movie almost didn't happen? The memorable phrase was reportedly a last-minute addition by the film's advertising team.

The Alien franchise has a rich history of pushing the boundaries of sci-fi horror, from the claustrophobic dread of the first film to the action-packed intensity of Aliens. The creature design by H.R. Giger is a masterpiece of biomechanical horror, one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time.

franchise has a rich history of pushing the boundaries of sci-fi horror, from the claustrophobic dread of the first film to the action-packed intensity of . The creature design by H.R. Giger is a masterpiece of biomechanical horror, one of the most iconic movie monsters of all time.

Alien: Earth promises to continue the terrifying legacy, bringing the xenomorphs directly to our home planet for the first time in the live-action canon! Get ready to question if humanity stands a chance against these ultimate survivors.

