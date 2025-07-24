Photos/Video: Hulu Brings Arlen, Texas from "King of the Hill" to Life at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Guests can get snacks, drinks, and swag, all celebrating the return of the hit animated series.

Fans of King of the Hill and those visiting San Diego Comic-Con this weekend can stop by a special activation for fun, games, and food, all themed to the hit animated series ahead of its arrival on Hulu next month.

The special backyard bbq activation celebrates the 14th season of the hit series, returning to Hulu after airing on the Fox network where it ended back in 2009. According to the official synopsis for the new season, we see Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas after working in Saudi Arabia for years at a propane job, earning their retirement nest egg. Having returned, they reconnected with old friends Dale, Boomhauer, and Bill, while Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his friends, Connie, Joseph, and Chane. As such, you’ll see cutouts of these characters scattered throughout the activation.

Upon entering, those who stop by will be handed a sheet of tickets that allows them to partake in the various activities offered at the location, as well as some swag and snacks. Sure to be a big draw is a hat station themed to the Mega Lo Mart from the series, where (with their ticket) guests can stop by and pick out their hat color and themed patch (marking a King of the Hill location or brand) and have it made instantly.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of backdrops and photo locations, celebrating the classic series, which is set to return for a 14th season on Hulu next month.

Those visiting can also stop by the Water Tower for a refreshing can of Alamo (don’t worry, it’s water) and keep hydrated in the summer San Diego heat.

There are also games peppered throughout, and the chance to grab a quick bite as part of the backyard bbq.

If you’re at San Diego Comic-Con, you can check out the fun, located on the Bayfront’s Parking Lot (Fifth Ave. Landing - Lot A1) at and 600 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101 (put it in your maps app!),

Guests can visit the backyard July 24th at 11:30am - 7pm, July 25-26 from 9:30am-7pm daily, and July 27th from 9:30am–5pm.

