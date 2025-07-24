Disney Publishing Offers Author Signings and Early Releases at SDCC 2025

Meet your favorite authors and even pick up a book or two ahead of their official release at San Diego Comic-Con!

Bibliophiles will surely want to check out the Disney Publishing booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, which has a number of new books and recent favorites available for purchase, alongside some author signings.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Percy Jackson book series is getting a big push, complete with these photo ops, getting fans excited for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ in December.

Many segments of Disney are represented via books, but especially Marvel and Star Wars.

Author Signings:

Pre-orders are also available at the booth for Deadpool's Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Episode III (Deluxe Edition) with an exclusive bookplate signed by author Matthew Stover.

Read More SDCC 2025 Coverage:

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from San Diego Comic-Con all week long!