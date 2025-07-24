Disney Publishing Offers Author Signings and Early Releases at SDCC 2025
Bibliophiles will surely want to check out the Disney Publishing booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, which has a number of new books and recent favorites available for purchase, alongside some author signings.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
The Percy Jackson book series is getting a big push, complete with these photo ops, getting fans excited for the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ in December.
Many segments of Disney are represented via books, but especially Marvel and Star Wars.
Author Signings:
- Marvel: What If . . . Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? by Seanan McGuire
- Signing Thursday 7/24 at 2:00 p.m.
- Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule
- Signing Thursday 7/24 at 3:00 p.m.
- Hour of the Pumpkin Queen by Megan Shepherd
- Signing Friday 7/25 at 11:00 a.m.
- Wings of Starlight by Allison Saft
- Signing Friday 7/25 at 2:00 p.m.
- Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown by Tessa Gratton (official release on July 29th)
- Signing Friday 7/25 at 4:00 p.m.
Pre-orders are also available at the booth for Deadpool's Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Episode III (Deluxe Edition) with an exclusive bookplate signed by author Matthew Stover.
Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from San Diego Comic-Con all week long!