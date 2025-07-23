Photos: Step Inside the TARDIS and Into the World of "Doctor Who" at San Diego’s Comic-Con Museum

We take a complete tour of this wonderful exhibit that opened in March of this year.

Our coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 kicks off this year with a look at an exhibit that has actually been around since March – Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction – located at the nearby Comic-Con Museum.

Doctor Who: World of Wonder allows guests to experience the mystery of time travel, come face to face with iconic monsters and explore worlds visited on screen, all while learning the science behind those memorable moments. Let’s take a tour through the museum, which appropriately begins by stepping through the doors of the TARDIS.

The tone is set with a great quote from the sixth incarnation of the Doctor, played by Colin Baker.

A handy timeline of all the actors who played the Doctor is on display, although if you’re attending this exhibit, you probably already know!

A faithful recreation of the original TARDIS console created for the 2013 docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time, which chronicled the creation of the show in the 1960s, is proudly displayed. The console was later used in the 2017 episode “Twice Upon a Time" and later for Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor.

The concept designs for the recreation are found nearby.

Visitors will find all of the Doctor’s various costumes from every incarnation neatly displayed together, all the way from the First Doctor, William Hartnell, through to the most recent Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

First introduced in the Second Doctor serial “Fury from the Deep," the sonic screwdriver has been the Doctor’s helpful tool for thousands of years – and each version of the screwdriver can be found in a display case.

Props from all eras of Doctor Who can be found, from the titular “Robot" from Tom Baker’s 1974 debut, to his best friend, the robotic dog, K-9.

During the Eleventh Doctor’s life on Trenzalore, his best friend was a severed Cyberman head named Handles.

Jinkx Monsoon’s costume as the delightfully evil god, Maestro, from 2024’s “The Devil’s Chord" can be found alongside their boots.

Omega, who made a “triumphant return" in the most recent season finale, appears via his costume from the 1983 serial “Arc of Infinity."

A collection of spacesuits from various stories are lined up together, including the iconic orange spacesuit, used by all modern Doctors except for Christopher Eccleston and Ncuti Gatwa.

Back in the classic era of the show, spaceships were most often brought to life via models, some more successfully than others. These are from the canceled 1979 story “Shada" and 1987’s “Dragonfire."

Let’s head into The Monster Vault, housing the Doctor’s most terrifying alien adversaries.

Here we have a Dreg from “Orphan 55," a modern Sea Devil, heads of both a classic and modern Silurian and a Sontaran.

An Ice Warrior stands next to its queen, as they appeared in 2017’s “Empress of Mars."

Next to an iconic Weeping Angel is the Meep from “The Star Beast" and their enemy, a Wrarth Warrior.

Perhaps the most iconic monster in all of Doctor Who are the Daleks, and there’s of course one here, next to their creator, Davros.

The design of the Cybermen has changed quite a bit over the years, from the relatively simple, yet iconically creepy Mondasian Cybermen, to the more mechanical modern Cybus Cybermen.

Another way the Cybermen are known to infiltrate is via the small and creepy Cybermats, seen in episodes such as “Closing Time" and “Nightmare in Silver."

The Tenth Doctor used these robotic gloves to operate the adorable Gadget in a memorable scene from 2009’s “The Waters of Mars."

You can’t walk through this TARDIS, but it sure does make for a great photo-op!

The towering Fisher King from 2015’s “Before the Flood" can be found next to a backdrop featuring Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi.

Here we have a Dalek creature from 2019’s “Resolution," the Teller from 2014’s “Time Heist" and a spider-germ from 2014’s “Kill the Moon."

The Face of Boe appeared in the first three seasons of the revival, who ended up revealing to the Doctor that he was not the last of the Time Lords.

Robots feature all over Doctor Who, and here are just a few samples – an Emojibot from 2017’s “Smile," the heads of King Hydroflax and Nardole from 2015’s “The Husbands of River Song," and a Kerblam Man from 2018’s “Kerblam."

Next to them we have the renegade Time Lord Morbius, reconstructed in a Frankenstein-like fashion in 1975’s “The Brain of Morbius" and one of the Sisters of Plenitude from 2006’s “New Earth."

Moisturize me! It’s Cassandra, “the last human," from 2005’s “The End of the World" and 2006’s “New Earth."

These eerie humanoids are Silents, one of the scariest new alien species to appear since the show returned in 2005. They have a very unusual adaptation – turn away from one and you forget it's there, right behind you...

Tickets, which include admission to the rest of the museum, are now available to purchase at comic-con.org/museum. The Comic-Con Museum is open Thursday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from San Diego Comic-Con all week long!