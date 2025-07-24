Photos: Previewing Lucasfilm's Booth And Star Wars Vendors at SDCC 2025

It should come as no surprise that all things Star Wars have a substantial presence at San Diego Comic-Con

As we are previewing a number of the booths tonight at San Diego Comic-Con, we were able to stop in the Lucasfilm booth and check out a number of vendors offering Star Wars and Lucasfilm merchandise. Let’s start by exploring the booth. Be on the lookout for another literary figure from the 90s (Waldo) and spot them amongst the pics!

The expanse is a bit sparse in terms of the crowd population, but rest assured, this open space will be full most of the time this weekend. These wide pathways will afford those in attendance a view of a number of props, artifacts, and artwork from a variety of Star Wars projects over the years.

Art along the walls of the booth also celebrate a number of other Star Wars productions, including The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, Star Wars Rebels, Maul - Shadow Lord, and more.

Models of ships from the Star Wars Universe are also displayed for all to see.

While these are great to look at, fans of the Star Wars Universe love to show off their fandom with loads of merchandise, all of which is also available nearby.

Stance is on scene, showcasing plenty of Star Wars-themed socks and footwear. Nearby you can get clean with the Star Wars-themed soaps from Dr. Squatch.

Our good friends at RSVLTS are also present, offering up exclusives for this event,

Enso Rings and Geeki Tikis are also bringing their Star Wars products to the fans at the event, with their trademark silicone rings and glassware, respectively.

Of course, Ashley Eckstein’s clothing companies are on hand, appropriately enough (she was the voice of Ahsoka in the animated Star Wars universe, starting with the animated series The Clone Wars). Her Universe and Our Universe are there showcasing some new and favorite Star Wars items.

Christmas in July? Hallmark is present showcasing new ornaments and other festive goodies from the Star Wars universe.

The new standing FigPins are becoming quite the craze, and they are present at SDCC 2025 with some Star Wars options.

RockLove Jewelry is also on scene, showcasing new items for the event.

And as the Star Wars universe continues to expand, fans can dive into the new stories from Star Wars: The High Republic and more.

While there is so much going on in just the Star Wars realm here at San Diego Comic-Con, this is just scratching the surface of what awaits this weekend at SDCC 2025. Stay Tuned to Laughing Place for more coverage from this annual event, where we’ll be on hand all weekend covering the latest and greatest news coming from the event.