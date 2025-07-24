From Deadpool to Dinosaurs: Mattel Unleashes Marvel and Universal Collectibles at SDCC 2025

Mattel brought the action of Marvel and the thrills of Universal Studios straight to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, unveiling a lineup of exclusive collectibles that celebrate fan-favorite franchises in playful new ways. From a kawaii-styled Deadpool Little People set to Hot Wheels collectibles that celebrate milestone anniversaries for two of the studio’s biggest films, these limited-edition releases tap into iconic movie and theme park moments.

We caught up with Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel Creations, to learn how the company turned beloved cinematic scenes from Jaws, Back to the Future, and Mario Kart into Comic-Con exclusives that fans won’t want to miss.

Little People, Big Attitude: Deadpool Gets Adorably Dangerous

The Fisher-Price Little People Collector line has exploded in popularity among adult collectors in recent years, and this year’s exclusive brings Marvel’s most chaotic antihero into the mix.

“What we have found over the last few years is there's a huge appeal for fans and collectors of their favorite properties in that Little People look and feel," said Karamanos. “We've done The Beatles, we've done KISS, and now—Deadpool."

Styled around the character’s love for tacos and chimichangas, the “Taco Farm" Deadpool set blends his signature irreverence with the kawaii aesthetic Marvel has occasionally embraced. “Marvel has been a great partner in developing that product," Karamanos added.

Jurassic Throwback: The Lost World’s Buck Returns

In celebration of Jurassic World: Rebirth and the franchise’s continued momentum, Mattel looked back to The Lost World: Jurassic Park to spotlight one of its most memorable rampages.

“We wanted to leverage the success of the new movie, but also look back at one of the great moments of the older ones," Karamanos explained. “The male T. rex—Buck—rampaging through the city, passing plush toys and chaos. It's such a fun, nostalgic moment, and perfect for Comic-Con."

Back to the Future Delivers Nostalgia with a Twist for Film’s 40th Anniversary

Fans may have seen countless DeLorean toys over the years, but Mattel’s Hot Wheels Comic-Con exclusive offers something more cinematic.

“It’s that moment when the DeLorean first rolls out of the trailer, and you go, ‘Oh my god, what is this?’" said Karamanos. “As cool as the product is—and it’s cool—the packaging also blows it up. Our designers put so much care into how everything comes together."

Hot Wheels Hits the Water with Jaws

Mattel’s Hot Wheels line took some creative leaps this year, expanding into uncharted territory with a collectible inspired by Jaws.

“Traditionally, Hot Wheels are wheeled vehicles," Karamanos acknowledged, “but this is a boat—and an iconic one at that." The exclusive captures the moment the shark emerges from the water in full attack mode, blending Universal’s legacy and the brand’s die-cast prowess. “It completely made sense as we were celebrating both anniversaries with Universal."

Mario Kart’s Pauline Races Into the Spotlight

Rounding out the SDCC 2025 exclusives is a Mario Kart Hot Wheels debut for Pauline—timed with Nintendo’s growing visibility at Universal Studios theme parks and Nintendo’s newest console.

“She’s got a great history," Karamanos said. “We fitted her out in that badass die-cast vehicle, and she’s the perfect character to spotlight this year—for fans at Comic-Con and on MattelCreations.com."

Where to Get Them

While these exclusives were first available to lucky attendees at San Diego Comic-Con, limited quantities are also available online through MattelCreations.com, allowing fans across the globe to take home a piece of Comic-Con magic.

As always, Mattel continues to blur the line between toys and storytelling, and we can’t wait to see what surprises they roll out next year.