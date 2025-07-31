Photos: Xenomorphs Descend on Hollywood in Impressive Ad for FX’s “Alien: Earth”

An extremely impressive advertisement for FX’s Alien: Earth has landed right in the heart of Hollywood – complete with a life-size Xenomorph.

Located at the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine, FX is drumming up excitement with an impressive ad for the first-ever Alien TV series, Alien: Earth.

What at first glance appears to be a series of billboards quickly turns into something else, as we come across some sort of containment units.

Then, the real action comes, as on top of one containment unit is a larger than 1:1 scale Xenomorph, staring down at passers by.

The sound effects really add to the immersion and creepiness of the installation. You might even forget you’re in Hollywood for a second!

We were also able to check out the installation after dark, where it takes on an even creepier aura.

About Alien: Earth

When the mysterious deep-space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth .

. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named Wendy marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Alien: Earth premieres August 12th on FX and Hulu