Film Review: "Eenie Meanie" Tries to Channel Tarantino, but Stalls Out

20th Century Studios’ Eenie Meanie, written and directed by Shawn Simmons, is pitched as an “irreverent high-speed thriller." The setup has plenty of promise: Samara Weaving stars as Edie (nicknamed Eenie Meanie), a former teenage getaway driver who’s tried to leave her criminal past behind. Her attempt at a fresh start is upended when her old boss coerces her into one last job — stealing a car full of casino money — in order to save her unreliable ex-boyfriend. The stakes are compounded by Edie’s recent discovery that she’s pregnant, making her reluctant return to the driver’s seat more than just a matter of survival.

Simmons, who comes from a television background, structures the film less like a tightly wound thriller and more like a series of episodic vignettes. The story detours through various eccentric encounters and character cameos, many of them filled by comedic TV actors such as Randall Park. While these diversions might play as quirky on the page, they add up to a film that feels uneven and unfocused. Instead of propelling the story forward, these stops along the way dilute the momentum.

The tone attempts a Tarantino-esque balance of violence, banter, and pop-culture cool, but without the sharpness or precision needed to pull it off. Moments of dark humor clash with grim violence in ways that feel more jarring than deliberate. The result is a film that gestures toward the swagger of Baby Driver or Kill Bill but lacks the energy and control that make those films resonate.

If Eenie Meanie holds together at all, it’s thanks to Samara Weaving. As Edie, she brings charisma and conviction to a role that requires her to juggle conflicting tones while anchoring the film’s emotional throughline. Her performance hints at what the movie could have been: a pulpy, fast-paced character study of a woman torn between her past mistakes and her uncertain future. Unfortunately, the film around her rarely matches her commitment.

Whereas most genre films of this kind might aim for catharsis or triumph, Eenie Meanie ends on a downbeat note that feels more like an indie drama than a stylized thriller. That choice might appeal to viewers craving something different, but for many, it will feel unsatisfying after a two-hour ride that already struggles with momentum.

Eenie Meanie has the DNA of a cult favorite — the flashy premise, the eccentric supporting cast, the nods to genre greats. But in execution, it’s more uneven cruise than high-speed chase. Despite a committed performance from Samara Weaving, the film’s erratic tone and unfocused storytelling make it more frustrating than fun.

I give Eenie Meanie 2 out of 5 stars.

Eanie Meanie is now streaming on Hulu.