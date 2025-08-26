Ethan Hawke Dives Deep into the Gritty Truth in FX's “The Lowdown”

FX has revealed the trailer for Sterlin Harjo's much-anticipated follow-up to "Reservation Dogs"

Ethan Hawke stars as Lee Raybon in The Lowdown, FX’s new series from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo.

FX has released the official trailer for their new drama series from Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown .

. The new series, starring Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.

In addition to Hawke and Nelson, The Lowdown also stars: Jeanne Tripplehorn ( Waterworld ) Kyle MacLachlan ( Twin Peaks ) Ryan Kiera Armstrong ( Star Wars : Skeleton Crew ) Kaniehtiio Horn ( Reservation Dogs ) Keith David ( The Princess and the Frog )

The Lowdown premieres September 23rd, 2025 on FX and Hulu

