Ethan Hawke Dives Deep into the Gritty Truth in FX's “The Lowdown”

FX has revealed the trailer for Sterlin Harjo's much-anticipated follow-up to "Reservation Dogs"
Ethan Hawke stars as Lee Raybon in The Lowdown, FX’s new series from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo.

What’s Happening:

  • FX has released the official trailer for their new drama series from Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown.
  • The new series, starring Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.

  • In addition to Hawke and Nelson, The Lowdown also stars:
    • Jeanne Tripplehorn (Waterworld)
    • Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks)
    • Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)
    • Kaniehtiio Horn (Reservation Dogs)
    • Keith David (The Princess and the Frog)
  • The Lowdown premieres September 23rd, 2025 on FX and Hulu.

