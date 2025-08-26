Ethan Hawke Dives Deep into the Gritty Truth in FX's “The Lowdown”
FX has revealed the trailer for Sterlin Harjo's much-anticipated follow-up to "Reservation Dogs"
Ethan Hawke stars as Lee Raybon in The Lowdown, FX’s new series from Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo.
What’s Happening:
- FX has released the official trailer for their new drama series from Sterlin Harjo, The Lowdown.
- The new series, starring Ethan Hawke, follows the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa “truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble. When the publication of Lee’s latest exposé – a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family – is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg (Tim Blake Nelson), Lee knows he’s stumbled onto something big.
