"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Colbert and More to Appear Week of September 29th

Kimmel and crew leave L.A. and head East to broadcast this week's shows from Brooklyn, NY!

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3:

Monday, September 29 Ryan Reynolds ( John Candy: I Like Me ) Josh Johnson ( The Daily Show ) Musical Guest Public Enemy

Tuesday, September 30 Stephen Colbert ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ) Kumail Nanjiani Musical Guest Reneé Rapp

Wednesday, October 1 Emily Blunt ( The Smashing Machine ) Ebon Moss-Bachrach ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps ) Musical Guest Geese Big Daddy Kane sits in with Cleto and the Cletones

Thursday, October 2 Jeremy Allen White ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Bruce Springsteen ( Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ) Musical Guest Living Colour Ivan Neville sits in with Cleto and the Cletones

Friday, October 3 Tom Hanks ( This World of Tomorrow ) Spike Lee ( Highest 2 Lowest )



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.