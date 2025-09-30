“Family Guy” Returns for Another Hulu-Exclusive Halloween Special

Can Brian and Stewie come up with a hit Halloween song?

For the second year in a row, a new Family Guy Halloween special is coming to Hulu – and the trailer for the hilarious new special has just debuted.

After debuting Hulu-exclusive Halloween Christmas specials Family Guy is pulling the same trick once again this year, with the first spooky special, titled “A Little Fright Music," set to debut on Monday, October 6th.

is pulling the same trick once again this year, with the first spooky special, titled “A Little Fright Music," set to debut on Monday, October 6th. In “A Little Fright Music," Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.

The special features the usual voice cast of the long-running animated show, including Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir.

The Hulu exclusive special episode will premiere Monday, October 6th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

The Christmas special will follow in a couple of months, while the 24th season of Family Guy will premiere in 2026 on FOX, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

