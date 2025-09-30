“Family Guy” Returns for Another Hulu-Exclusive Halloween Special
Can Brian and Stewie come up with a hit Halloween song?
For the second year in a row, a new Family Guy Halloween special is coming to Hulu – and the trailer for the hilarious new special has just debuted.
What’s Happening:
- After debuting Hulu-exclusive Halloween and Christmas specials last year, Family Guy is pulling the same trick once again this year, with the first spooky special, titled “A Little Fright Music," set to debut on Monday, October 6th.
- In “A Little Fright Music," Brian and Stewie realize there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, and Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences.
- The special features the usual voice cast of the long-running animated show, including Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir.
- The Hulu exclusive special episode will premiere Monday, October 6th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- The Christmas special will follow in a couple of months, while the 24th season of Family Guy will premiere in 2026 on FOX, and stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Huluween is Back!
- The Family Guy Halloween special is just one part of the returning Huluween promotional block, where fans will be able to dive into already established classics, brand new premieres, new seasonal streams, and more on both Hulu and Disney+.
- Of course, viewers are already jumping into amazing offerings like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and both Haunted Mansion movies.
- Kicking off the season with the premiere of Marvel Zombies, subscribers can also look forward to Halloween episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Electric Bloom and Kiff.
- For more traditional spine-tingling content, fans can dive into new films like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, The Man in My Basement, and Stay.
More Hulu News and Reviews:
- Hulu is Leaving Palm Springs: “Mid-Century Modern" Canceled After One Season
- TV Review: “Death in Apartment 603" Reexamines the Mysterious Death of Ellen Greenberg
- Hulu’s Final Frontier for “Solar Opposites" as the Trailer for the Sixth and Final Season Debuts
- TV Recap: "Only Murders in the Building" — "Flatbush" Brings Fires, Friends, and New Suspects
- TV Review: Hulu's "Chad Powers" Turns a Prank Into a Worthy Redemption Story
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now