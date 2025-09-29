Hulu’s Final Frontier for “Solar Opposites” as the Trailer for the Sixth and Final Season Debuts
The final season of "Solar Opposites" will premiere all ten of its episodes on Monday, October 13th.
The trailer for the sixth and final season of Hulu’s otherworldly animated series, Solar Opposites, has arrived.
What’s Happening:
- For the sixth and final season, we follow our friends as their alien diamond making machine gets destroyed, and the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain... but will they like who they find? ALSO: The epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion…
- Season 6 also promises a number of special guests, including:
- Tiffany Haddish
- Kieran Culkin
- Christina Hendricks
- Ken Marino
- Alfred Molina
- Natalie Morales
- Jerry O’Connell
- Beck Bennett
- These join the returning cast of:
- Dan Stevens
- Thomas Middleditch
- Mary Mack
- Sean Giambrone
- Alongside the new trailer, Hulu has also shared a poster for the show’s final season.
- The sixth and final season of Solar Opposites arrives on Monday, October 13th, debuting with all ten episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- In the meantime, viewers can enjoy all five seasons of the show, including a Christmas special, two Halloween specials and a Valentine’s Day special that are available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
