TV Review: Hulu's "Chad Powers" Turns a Prank Into a Worthy Redemption Story

Sometimes the best stories begin with a joke. That’s exactly what happened in 2022 when former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning pulled off one of the funniest stunts in football history. For an episode of his ESPN+ series Eli’s Places, Manning showed up at Penn State’s football walk-on tryouts in full disguise. Wearing a wig, prosthetics, and a fake mustache, he introduced himself as “Chad Powers," a homeschooled quarterback eager to prove his worth.

At first, no one suspected a thing. Coaches and players looked on in surprise as this eccentric newcomer not only blended in but started dropping perfect passes. The punchline came when Eli revealed his true identity, but by then the alter ego had already taken on a life of its own. Chad’s quirky backstory and his mantra — “Think fast, run fast" — quickly went viral, sparking memes and cementing him as a fan-favorite character.

That viral success inspired Eli and his brother Peyton to take the concept further. Through their company Omaha Productions, the Mannings partnered with Glen Powell and writer Michael Waldron to transform Chad Powers into more than just a prank. Together, they developed a scripted sports comedy for Hulu, with Powell not only starring but also serving as co-creator and executive producer.

The series version of Chad Powers casts Powell as Russ Holliday, a disgraced quarterback whose career unraveled after a Rose Bowl meltdown. In a desperate bid for redemption, he disguises himself as Chad Powers and attempts to walk on to a struggling college football team. What began as a hidden-camera gag has grown into a story about second chances, reinvention, and the enduring love of the game.

Television history is full of shows with strange origins. Sometimes they soar — like Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which began as an NBC Sports promo — and sometimes they flop, as with ABC’s Cavemen, spun out of Geico commercials. While Chad Powers may have started as an ESPN+ prank, the series embraces the comeback spirit that fuels the best sports stories. Although billed as a comedy, the show’s dramatic tone often outweighs its lighthearted moments and one-liners, giving it more emotional heft than laugh-out-loud humor.

The series also leans into its Mrs. Doubtfire overtones, one of many playful synergy moments sprinkled throughout. Nods to ESPN are expected, but you may be surprised by the number of references to Disney animated classics. Disney fans will also spot High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum Frankie A. Rodriguez, who portrays Whiskers, Southern Georgia University’s mascot. Whiskers becomes Russ Holliday’s unlikely partner-in-deception, offering comic relief while also serving as a vehicle for Russ’s evolution from arrogant jerk to sympathetic underdog. And while Glen Powell carries the dual role of Russ and Chad with charm, the show’s standout performance comes from Wizards of Waverly Place alum Perry Mattfeld. What could have been a clichéd sports-movie role instead becomes the emotional core of the series thanks to her nuanced work.

To be clear, Chad Powers is not the most unpredictable series on television. A story of redemption comes with built-in expectations: emotional growth, a maturing perspective, and a chance at grace. But the journey is compelling enough that I couldn’t stop watching the screeners provided to us. You’ll be able to enjoy that same journey when Chad Powers premieres on Hulu September 30 with two episodes, followed by weekly releases for the remaining four weeks.

I give Chad Powers 3.5 out of 4 stars.