Disney Streaming Services to See Price Hikes Starting Next Month

Brace yourself: Disney's streaming services are getting pricier

Disney has announced upcoming price hikes across its streaming platforms this fall, impacting Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

The monthly prices for Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+ will increase effective October 21st.

Here’s what subscribers need to know about the new pricing tiers:

Service and Plan Type Current Monthly Price New Monthly Price (Oct. 21) Disney+ with Ads $9.99 $11.99 Disney+ Premium $15.99 $18.99 Disney+, Hulu Bundle With Ads $10.99 $12.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle $16.99 $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium $26.99 $29.99 Disney+ Premium, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Legacy $21.99 $24.99 Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle With Ads $16.99 $19.99 Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle No Ads $29.99 $32.99 Duo Premium No Ads $19.99 $19.99 Hulu+ Live TV With Ads $76.99 $82.99 Hulu+ Live TV No Ads $89.99 $95.99

While the prices are set to increase, Disney has continued to increase the user experience across all of their streaming services.

For example, just last month, Disney+ introduced Live Hub

