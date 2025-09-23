Disney Streaming Services to See Price Hikes Starting Next Month
Brace yourself: Disney's streaming services are getting pricier
Disney has announced upcoming price hikes across its streaming platforms this fall, impacting Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+.
What’s Happening:
- The monthly prices for Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+ will increase effective October 21st.
- Here’s what subscribers need to know about the new pricing tiers:
Service and Plan Type
Current Monthly Price
New Monthly Price (Oct. 21)
Disney+ with Ads
$9.99
$11.99
Disney+ Premium
$15.99
$18.99
Disney+, Hulu Bundle With Ads
$10.99
$12.99
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle
$16.99
$19.99
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium
$26.99
$29.99
Disney+ Premium, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Legacy
$21.99
$24.99
Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle With Ads
$16.99
$19.99
Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle No Ads
$29.99
$32.99
Duo Premium No Ads
$19.99
$19.99
Hulu+ Live TV With Ads
$76.99
$82.99
Hulu+ Live TV No Ads
$89.99
$95.99
- While the prices are set to increase, Disney has continued to increase the user experience across all of their streaming services.
- For example, just last month, Disney+ introduced Live Hub—a new feature that lets users easily browse and access sports, news, 24/7 streams, and other live content all in one place.
