Disney Streaming Services to See Price Hikes Starting Next Month

Brace yourself: Disney's streaming services are getting pricier
Disney has announced upcoming price hikes across its streaming platforms this fall, impacting Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

  • The monthly prices for Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN+ will increase effective October 21st.
  • Here’s what subscribers need to know about the new pricing tiers:

Service and Plan Type

Current Monthly Price

New Monthly Price (Oct. 21)

Disney+ with Ads

$9.99

$11.99

Disney+ Premium

$15.99

$18.99

Disney+, Hulu Bundle With Ads

$10.99

$12.99

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle

$16.99

$19.99

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium

$26.99

$29.99

Disney+ Premium, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Legacy

$21.99

$24.99

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle With Ads

$16.99

$19.99

Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle No Ads

$29.99

$32.99

Duo Premium No Ads

$19.99

$19.99

Hulu+ Live TV With Ads

$76.99

$82.99

Hulu+ Live TV No Ads

$89.99

$95.99

  • While the prices are set to increase, Disney has continued to increase the user experience across all of their streaming services.
  • For example, just last month, Disney+ introduced Live Hub—a new feature that lets users easily browse and access sports, news, 24/7 streams, and other live content all in one place.

