Prep & Landing Returns After 14 Years: First Teaser for “The Snowball Protocol” Unveiled

Wayne and Lanny are back for their first new holiday special in 14 years – and it's sure to be full of fun, merry hijinks

14 years after the debut of Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, Wayne and Lanny are back with an all-new Christmas special – The Snowball Protocol – coming this holiday season!

What’s Happening:

  • The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed the return of Prep & Landing for its first Christmas special in 14 years, sharing the first teaser for Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.
  • We first learned of the development of this new special with an announcement at 2024’s Annecy Animation Festival.
  • In The Snowball Protocol, Wayne thinks he is in BIG trouble with Santa when their holiday missions go awry, which opens a vault of merry mishaps from the past.
  • Dave Foley, Derek Richardson and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as Wayne, Lanny and Magee, respectively.
  • Among the new cast members are:
    • Manny Jacinto as Renato, the North Pole’s resident massage therapist and holistic healer
    • Dulcé Sloan as Janice, a North Pole post office clerk
    • Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff, the master chef at the Fruitcake Factory
    • Christopher Swindle plays Santa
  • This marks the fourth Prep & Landing holiday special following the original Prep & Landing, Operation: Secret Santa and Naughty vs. Nice – which are all currently available to stream on Disney+.
  • Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will premiere at 7:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (November 27th) on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.
  • The new special will also air on ABC and as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas during the holiday season.

