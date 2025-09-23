Prep & Landing Returns After 14 Years: First Teaser for “The Snowball Protocol” Unveiled
Wayne and Lanny are back for their first new holiday special in 14 years – and it's sure to be full of fun, merry hijinks
14 years after the debut of Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice, Wayne and Lanny are back with an all-new Christmas special – The Snowball Protocol – coming this holiday season!
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed the return of Prep & Landing for its first Christmas special in 14 years, sharing the first teaser for Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol.
- We first learned of the development of this new special with an announcement at 2024’s Annecy Animation Festival.
- In The Snowball Protocol, Wayne thinks he is in BIG trouble with Santa when their holiday missions go awry, which opens a vault of merry mishaps from the past.
- Dave Foley, Derek Richardson and Sarah Chalke reprise their roles as Wayne, Lanny and Magee, respectively.
- Among the new cast members are:
- Manny Jacinto as Renato, the North Pole’s resident massage therapist and holistic healer
- Dulcé Sloan as Janice, a North Pole post office clerk
- Danny Pudi as Chef Geoff, the master chef at the Fruitcake Factory
- Christopher Swindle plays Santa
- This marks the fourth Prep & Landing holiday special following the original Prep & Landing, Operation: Secret Santa and Naughty vs. Nice – which are all currently available to stream on Disney+.
- Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol will premiere at 7:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (November 27th) on Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.
- The new special will also air on ABC and as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas during the holiday season.
