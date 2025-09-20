Avantika's Dance Moves Save The Day In Latest "Cartoonified!" on Disney Channel
Put on your dancing shoes for this new short!
The newest episode of Cartoonified! Has arrived, and this time Phineas and Ferb have the star of Disney Channel’s Spin join them for a new adventure.
What’s Happening:
- The latest edition of the newest short form series from Disney Channel, Cartoonified!, has arrived, so put on your dancing shoes for this one.
- In it, similar to the prior installments, we see our favorites from Phineas and Ferb cartoonify a celeb in their special machine - this time turning it on Avantika, whom you may remember from the Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin, or even the 2024 version of Mean Girls.
- Known for her dancing, the boys Cartoonify Avantika to help hone Ferb’s dancing skills with a new technological innovation, copycat shoes.
- With the new shoes, Avantika’s movements will be copied exactly and will help Ferb perfect his movements, but first we need to catch up with Perry and his antics.
- Turns out, he is at the zoo where Doofenschmirtz has created a Cookie-nator, that could turn all the animals in the zoo into Animal Crackers. Alas, Perry has stopped him, but in doing so all the animals have been freed from their cages.
- Thus, a stampede is now on its way through Danville and heading right toward Phineas, Ferb, and Avantika.
- As you might have guessed, Avantika loses her copycat shoes, and they end up on some of the stampeding animals which lead to Ferb getting dragged into the chaos.
- Will Phineas and Avantika be able to save Ferb? And with enough time to call it a short still? Find out in the video below!
- The newest short-form animated series from Disney Television Animation, Cartoonified! In it, we see the stars of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb, as they “Cartoonify" known celebrities and stars, most of which will likely come from other Disney Channel properties or under the Disney umbrella.
- This new series will reportedly be expanding beyond Phineas And Ferb and will also feature other characters and elements from different Disney Television Animation shows on the Disney Channel network and Disney+ streaming service. Though we don’t have specifics at this time.
- This new series joins other shortform series, including Theme Song Takeover, Chibi Tiny Tales, and How NOT to Draw, among others on the Disney Channel and Disney Channel’s YouTube page.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com