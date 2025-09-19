"ZOMBIES 4" Star Freya Skye Guest Stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

Catch Freya as Piper the oracle on Disney+ on October 8th!
After taking the Disney Channel by storm with her breakout role as Nova in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and bringing her incredible vocal chops across the United States in the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide tour, Freya Skye recently made a guest appearance on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

What’s Happening:

  • Last year, Disney Channel invited a new audience of magical kids into the world of Wizards of Waverly Place with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
  • Starring David Henrie as Justin Russo, the eldest Russo child has chosen to live a life outside of the magical world with his wife Giada and two kids Roman and Milo.
  • However, his life goes beyond his expectations when Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) introduces Justin to Billie, a wizard-in-training looking for guidance.
  • Dusting off his magical skills, Justin welcomes Billie into their family as he helps her navigate the realities of being a wizard.
  • Season 2, which kicked off on September 12th, sees Justin take on an even bigger role as he begins training his two sons in addition to Billie.
  • Promising to be a season full of more magical chaos, the Russo family is back.
  • The two-episode season premiere also saw a familiar Disney Channel face as Freya Skye guest starred in the second season episode “Ooze!... I Did It Again."
  • Playing whacky oracle Piper, Disney Channel has shared a clip of the multitalented performer on YouTube predicting the future.

  • The episode centers around Billie who is struggling with her magic fizzling, and the Russo family searches for answers inside the wizard world.
  • You can catch the full episode on Disney+ on October 8th!

Worlds Collide:

  • This summer, Disney invited fans of ZOMBIES and Descendants to join in on a music tour like no other!
  • Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event traveled across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.
  • The concert event featured Freya Skye, alongside Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton.
  • The cast also debuted a brand new song called “Worlds Collide," which was written specifically for the tour.

