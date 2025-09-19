"ZOMBIES 4" Star Freya Skye Guest Stars on "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"

After taking the Disney Channel by storm with her breakout role as Nova in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires and bringing her incredible vocal chops across the United States in the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide tour, Freya Skye recently made a guest appearance on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Last year, Disney Channel invited a new audience of magical kids into the world of Wizards of Waverly Place with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place .

with . Starring David Henrie as Justin Russo, the eldest Russo child has chosen to live a life outside of the magical world with his wife Giada and two kids Roman and Milo.

However, his life goes beyond his expectations when Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) introduces Justin to Billie, a wizard-in-training looking for guidance.

Dusting off his magical skills, Justin welcomes Billie into their family as he helps her navigate the realities of being a wizard.

Season 2, which kicked off on September 12th, sees Justin take on an even bigger role as he begins training his two sons in addition to Billie.

Promising to be a season full of more magical chaos, the Russo family is back.

The two-episode season premiere also saw a familiar Disney Channel face as Freya Skye guest starred in the second season episode “Ooze!... I Did It Again."

Playing whacky oracle Piper, Disney Channel has shared a clip of the multitalented performer on YouTube

The episode centers around Billie who is struggling with her magic fizzling, and the Russo family searches for answers inside the wizard world.

You can catch the full episode on Disney+

This summer, Disney invited fans of ZOMBIES and Descendants to join in on a music tour like no other!

Aptly named the Disney Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour, the summer concert event traveled across the country, entertaining fans with the music from both film series.

The concert event featured Freya Skye, alongside Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley, Mekonnen "MK" Knife and Malachi Barton.

The cast also debuted a brand new song called “Worlds Collide," which was written specifically for the tour.

While the concert event held its final performance on September 16th, you can enjoy highlights from the concert on our Descendants/ZOMBIES YouTube playlist.

