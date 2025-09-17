Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2025
October on Disney+ brings with it some spooky new episodes of two Disney Channel series, the streaming debut of cult classic Something Wicked This Way Comes, a new season of Star Wars: Visions, and so much more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
The Balloonist – October 3rd
Out of the blue, Gaby’s life is turned upside down when an arrogant hot-air balloon pilot crash-lands on top of her coop full of heritage chickens. The collision exposes a festering family conflict and forces Gaby to confront the haughty balloonist as well as her own problematic past. Will she be able to make amends and give herself and her seven-year-old son a better future?
LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins – October 24th
After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home alongside a flock of menacing puffins.
TV Shows
- Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original)
- October 5th – New Episode
- October 19th – New Episode
- October 26th – New Episode
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 34)
- October 7th – New Episode Live at 8/7c
- October 14th – New Episode Live at 8/7c
- October 21st – New Episode Live at 8/7c
- October 28th – New Episode Live at 8/7c
New Library Additions
Wednesday, October 1st
- SuperKitties (Season 3) – Premiere
- Tempest (Hulu Original)
Thursday, October 2nd
Friday, October 3rd
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Halloween Episode
- Something Wicked This Way Comes
Saturday, October 4th
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
- Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)
Sunday, October 5th
- Kiff (Season 2) – New Halloween Episode
Wednesday, October 8th
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2) – All Episodes
Friday, October 10th
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Saturday, October 11th
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Wednesday, October 15th
- Electric Bloom – New Episodes
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – All Episodes
Friday, October 17th
- The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere
Saturday, October 18th
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Sunday, October 19th
- NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) – 5pm ET
Wednesday, October 22nd
- The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Saturday, October 25th
- College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Wednesday, October 29th
- Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3) – Premiere – All Episodes
- Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – Premiere