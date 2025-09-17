Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2025

Vampirina, Wizards from Beyond Waverly Place, and Something Wicked This Way Comes in a spooky month of offerings from Disney+

October on Disney+ brings with it some spooky new episodes of two Disney Channel series, the streaming debut of cult classic Something Wicked This Way Comes, a new season of Star Wars: Visions, and so much more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Balloonist – October 3rd

Out of the blue, Gaby’s life is turned upside down when an arrogant hot-air balloon pilot crash-lands on top of her coop full of heritage chickens. The collision exposes a festering family conflict and forces Gaby to confront the haughty balloonist as well as her own problematic past. Will she be able to make amends and give herself and her seven-year-old son a better future?

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins – October 24th

After the events of Frozen, Anna and Elsa want to start fresh in Arendelle, and make the castle feel a bit more comfortable. While they struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home alongside a flock of menacing puffins.

TV Shows

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) October 5th – New Episode October 19th – New Episode October 26th – New Episode

Dancing with the Stars October 7th – New Episode Live at 8/7c October 14th – New Episode Live at 8/7c October 21st – New Episode Live at 8/7c October 28th – New Episode Live at 8/7c



New Library Additions

Wednesday, October 1st

Thursday, October 2nd

Friday, October 3rd

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Marvel

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Saturday, October 4th

College GameDay ( ESPN

Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)

Sunday, October 5th

Wednesday, October 8th

Friday, October 10th

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Saturday, October 11th

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Wednesday, October 15th

Friday, October 17th

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere

Saturday, October 18th

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 19th

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) – 5pm ET

Wednesday, October 22nd

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Saturday, October 25th

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Wednesday, October 29th

Star Wars: Visions

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation (Disney+ Original) – Premiere